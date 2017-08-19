BlockCypher Named a 2017 Gartner Cool Vendor in Blockchain

Gartner Cool 2017 Vendor Gartner selects BlockCypher as a 2017 Cool Vendor in Blockchain Platforms

BlockCypher, the leading Blockchain Web Services provider, announced the company has been selected as a 2017 Gartner Cool Vendors in Blockchain Platforms (Gartner subscription required).

"We are thrilled to be recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor in Blockchain technology. We believe this recognition further validates the strength of our vision, the execution of our team, and the value we provide application developers," said Catheryne Nicholson, CEO of BlockCypher. "BlockCypher helps open up and serve new markets, and we are proud to be part of new blockchain projects in supply chain, payments, finance and healthcare."

BlockCypher provides blockchain web services and infrastructure so companies can focus on building their business applications. BlockCypher has helped a broad range of companies-- from small organizations to some of the largest, such as the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. For over 3 years, BlockCypher has been a pioneer in the blockchain space. BlockCypher provides cloud-optimized enterprise-grade blockchain infrastructure with no single point of failure, secure and hardened servers, linear scaling, and uptimes of 99.999%.

Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About BlockCypher

BlockCypher is the leading Blockchain Web Services™ company. Their web services enable blockchain applications to be built easily. BlockCypher takes care of the complexity of building and running blockchain infrastructure. BlockCypher is blockchain agnostic and runs multiple blockchains—open and private -- on the same infrastructure.

