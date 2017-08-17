Geoff Quares, the highly respected and long-time figure in Muay Thai events, today officially launched his new professional combat sports promotion, TRIUMPHANT — Muay Thai Series, which will present its first-ever event live from the Graton Resort & Casino on Friday, September 29.

“TRIUMPHANT will become known as the premiere championship series of live events in professional Muay Thai, and the very first show will exemplify that as my ultimate goal,” said Geoff Quares of TRIUMPHANT. “This promotion will legitimize and uphold real champions in this sport, and soon TRIUMPHANT will find a major distribution partner that understands and foresees the inevitable place Muay Thai will hold as a highly-rated live content provider to one of the many viewing platforms the millions of fight fans frequent here in the U.S. and abroad. I can’t wait for September 29th and the amazing action that Muay Thai fights always deliver.”

The ticket presale for TRIUMPHANT — Muay Thai Series I go on sale Monday, August 21st through http://www.triumphantcombatsports.com/tickets.html. Tickets start at $40/General Admission; $50/Ringside; $65/Front Row Seating and $300 for VIP/Stage Tables (4 people per table). Prices do not include applicable fees or taxes.

TRIUMPHANT — Muay Thai Series I mark’s the Graton Resort & Casino’s first combat sports event on the property.

“We are pleased to bring TRIUMPHANT’S professional and exciting Muay Thai combat sports event to our guests at Graton Resort & Casino,” said Kord Nichols, general manager at Graton Resort & Casino. “Muay Thai is a popular sport in this area, and we look forward to offering this new form of live entertainment.”

For more information about TRIUMPHANT Combat Sports — Muay Thai Series, please visit http://www.TriumphantCombatSports.com.

About TRIUMPHANT Combat Sports:

TRIUMPHANT Combat Sports is a professional Muay Thai promotion based in Northern California. Geoff Quares, a respected promoter with nearly a decade of experience in professional Muay Thai, founded TRIUMPHANT in May 2017. TRIUMPHANT is dedicated to growing Muay Thai across America by promoting events featuring established, high-level athletes, while also giving rise to the new and upcoming stars of the sport.

About Graton Resort & Casino:

Located less than an hour away from San Francisco just off U.S. Highway 101 near Rohnert Park, California, Graton Resort & Casino opened in November 2013 as a casino and entertainment destination and in late 2016 expanded to offer a 200-room resort, spa, and expanded meeting space. The casino-resort offers an array of more than 130 popular table games, 3,000 slot and video poker games, live poker, an events center for concerts and special events, and a dozen restaurants and bars, including Tony’s of North Beach, 630 Park Steakhouse, Daily Grill, Boathouse Asian Eatery, and a variety of casual dining choices inside the 500-seat Marketplace. Learn more at: http://www.GratonResortCasino.com, http://www.facebook.com/GratonCasino or http://www.twitter.com/PlayGraton.