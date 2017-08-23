The Joint Chiropractic Donates Backpacks to YMCA

This is a great opportunity for us to give back to the community and help children who might otherwise go without a backpack.

Children are heading back to school, and a local chiropractor is doing its part to help protect their backs. The Joint Chiropractic - Brier Creek Commons donated 40 backpacks to kids who attended the local YMCA’s summer camp.

The kids are part of the YMCA’s Y Learning program. All told, there are more than 250 students with financial and academic need who seek out the YMCA and get help with their homework and tutoring from the YMCA staff.

“This is a great opportunity for us to give back to the community and help children who might otherwise go without a backpack,” said Todd Wegerski, D.C., who operates out of Brier Creek Commons location. “Backpacks are practically a necessity, and we’re happy to do our small part. And backpack safety is really important. More kids are afflicted with back pain than people think.”

Backpack safety is an issue that affects thousands of students in the Triangle region -- and in fact, the entire country. Studies indicate about 97 percent of students use backpacks, and nearly 40 percent of them suffer from some type of back pain; more than 80 percent of those students believe backpacks cause or contribute to the pain.

There are some important guidelines that should be followed to prevent back injury, according to Dr. Wegerski.

The ideal backpacks will be made of lightweight material, have padded two-inch straps (or wider) and some type of waist or hip strap to secure it at the bottom, and compartments. Loaded, it shouldn’t exceed 10 percent of the student’s body weight, should not be filled with unnecessary items, and the heaviest items should be packed closest to the body. Backpacks should be worn over both shoulders, shouldn’t hang too low, and should be padded where it rests against the back.

Parents who need additional guidance, or who have children who have back pain, are encouraged to see Dr. Wegerski at The Joint Chiropactic at Brier Creek Commons.