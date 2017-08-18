Professional Realty Services International Ranked By INC Magazine For 3rd Year In A Row For Professional Realty Services to be recognized as part of Inc. Magazine's Fastest-Growing Companies in America for the 3rd year in a row is an amazing honor.

INC. Magazine ranked Professional Realty Services International as one of the Fastest Growing Private Companies In America for the 3rd year in a row on its 36th annual INC. 500 (and subsequently the Inc. 5000), the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies in the American economy’s most dynamic segment—independent businesses. Companies such as Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees of the Inc. 500.

"For Professional Realty Services to be recognized as part of Inc. Magazine's Fastest-Growing Companies in America for the 3rd year in a row is an amazing honor," said JW Webb, Professional Realty Services International's Founder and CEO. "Our incredible growth over the past few years is directly linked to our agent-centric company culture. We view our agents as Business Partners and empower them to build their businesses on their own terms by providing extremely competitive commission structures, cutting edge systems, technologies and world-class broker support." As we stay focused on empowering our Agent Partners, this honor from Inc. Magazine shows that Professional Realty Services has emerged as a leader in the real estate industry.

The 2017 Inc. 5000, unveiled online at Inc.com and with the top 500 companies featured in the September issue of Inc. (available on newsstands August 16) is the most competitive crop in the list’s history. The average company on the list achieved a mind-boggling three-year average growth of 481%. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue is $206 billion, and the companies on the list collectively generated 619,500 jobs over the past three years. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

"The Inc. 5000 is the most persuasive evidence I know that the American Dream is still alive,” says Inc. President and Editor-In-Chief Eric Schurenberg. “The founders and CEOs of the Inc. 5000 tell us determination, risk taking, and vision were the keys to their success, and I believe them."

The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring all the companies on the list will be held from October 10-12, 2017 at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa in Palm Desert, CA. Speakers include some of the greatest entrepreneurs of this and past generations, such as former Ford president Alan Mullaly, FUBU CEO, founder and “Shark Tank” star Daymond John, Dollar Shave Club founder Michael Dubin, researcher and #1 New York Times bestseller Brené Brown, and Gravity Payments’ founder and CEO Dan Price.

About Professional Realty Services International:

Founded in Spokane , Washington in 2005, Professional Realty Services has an agent-centric company culture that views its agents as Business Partners and empowers them to build their business on their own terms by providing extremely competitive commission structures, cutting edge systems, technologies and world-class broker support. The company now manages offices and brokers in over 100 markets throughout the United States and Canada.

In 2015, INC 500 recognized Professional Realty Services as the #7 Fastest-Growing Real Estate Company in America and the #1 Fastest-Growing Real Estate Company in the Northwestern United States. Professional Realty Services has since been ranked by INC Magazine on their 2016 and 2017 lists of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America.

To learn more about Professional Realty Services International, visit http://www.ProfessionalRealtyServices.com.

Contact: JW Webb

CEO, Professional Realty Services International

888-302-5550

press(at)prsadmin.com