Endurance has been named as a finalist in the second annual Stevie® Awards for Great Employers. This announcement comes after making it as a finalist in the previous year and ultimately taking home the Gold Stevie® Award at last year’s event.

The Stevie Awards for Great Employers recognize the world’s best employers and the human resources professionals, teams, achievements and HR-related products and suppliers who help to create and drive great places to work.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the awards will be announced and presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City on Friday, September 22. All finalists will ultimately be named Gold, Silver or Bronze Stevie Award winners, and the results will be revealed at the ceremony.

More than 500 nominations from organizations around the world were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of HR-related categories, including Achievement in Workplace Safety & Compliance, Employer of the Year, Chief Human Resources Officer of the Year, Human Resources Team of the Year and Employee Relations Solution Provider of the Year, among others. Endurance was named as a finalist for the second year in a row, after taking home the Gold Stevie Award last year.

“We are extremely happy to be honored as a finalist at this year’s Stevie Awards for Great Employers,” remarked CEO and Co-Founder Jordan Batt. “Being named one of the Top Workplaces in Chicago by this esteemed panel solidifies the fact that Endurance company culture is second to none.”

More than 50 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award finalists.

“The judges were extremely impressed with the quality of entries we received in the second annual Stevie Award for Great Employers. The dedication of the Stevie Award finalists to making workplaces great for employees is evident in every finalist nomination,” said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards.

Details about the Stevie Awards for Great Employers and the list of 2017 Stevie finalists are available at http://www.StevieAwards.com/HR.

About Endurance:

Founded in 2006, Endurance Warranty Services LLC strives to be the most customer-driven company in the industry and believes that protecting consumers from exorbitant repair bills is the key to their success. Endurance, the exclusive extended coverage provider of Cars.com, is the only company industry-wide that is both A+ rated by the Better Business Bureau and Gold-Certified by the Vehicle Protection Association. By delivering world-class customer service to every customer, current or future, Endurance continues to reign as the premier provider of vehicle protection in the nation. Visit us online at http://www.EnduranceWarranty.com

About the Stevie Awards:

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevie Awards recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.