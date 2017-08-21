Symphony Space announces the 2017-18 season launch of Just Kidding on Saturday, October 7 at 11 am and 2 pm with two sketch comedy performances by Story Pirates, an uproarious experience for the whole family. The troupe features actors who take original stories submitted by children and create outlandishly funny sketches and mini-musicals that leave kids and their parents howling in the aisles.

Filled with exciting, interactive live performances – from swashbuckling pirate puppetry to Grammy nominated family music stars – the Just Kidding season runs most Saturdays through March 2018. Tickets to Just Kidding performances are available now at http://www.symphonyspace.org/justkidding

Additional Fall 2017 Just Kidding performances include:

October 14 at 11 am – The Moonlights (Rachel Loshak and Dean Jones)

October 21 at 2 pm – NDI Celebration Team

October 28 at 11 am – Joanie Leeds and the Nightlights

November 11 at 11 am and 2 pm – Frogtown Mountain Puppeteers: “Everybody Loves Pirates”

November 18 at 11 am – Elizabeth Mitchell and You Are My Flower

December 9 at 11 am and 2 pm – National Marionette Theatre: “Pinocchio”

December 16 at 11 am – Billy Kelly (comedy)

Each weekend since the series began, Just Kidding has attracted families from near and far for one of the most exciting, high-value performing arts options available anywhere. Time Out New York Kids calls Just Kidding “the best concert series for kids” with “a jam-packed bill of family programming.” New York Family recommends the “excellent programming for children,” and Mommy Nearest calls theses performances “amazing.” In reviewing a recent performance in the Peter Jay Sharp Theatre at Symphony Space, the New York City Dads Group noted, “As a parent, it’s a big relief to know that whatever show we’re going to see there, whether planned or at the last minute, is going to be of high quality and capable of producing long lasting happy memories.”

Since its founding in the late 1970s, Symphony Space has gained international acclaim for presenting an eclectic mix of live performance from various artistic disciplines, including music, theatre, comedy, dance and film. Just Kidding’s family performance program also offers a similar range of unique and fun-filled options, drawing the very best performers from around the nation.

“Our lawyers have advised us that this year's season is too much fun, and being presented at great risk to the public welfare,” says Darren Critz, Director of Performing Arts Programs. “Actually, we’ve designed this season for maximum family fun. There’s very little danger involved – unless you fall over laughing. From incredibly talented musicians and comics to some of the most acclaimed puppetry in the country, we couldn’t be more pleased with the coming season. And, don’t forget: dangerous fun awaits!”

For older kids and tweens: Thalia Kids’ Book Club

This highly interactive series for children and tweens was launched more than 10 years ago and connects well-known children’s authors with their fans. This a one-of-a-kind series in New York unites avid readers with the authors and books that inspire their imaginations. The Thalia Kids’ Book Club season launches with interactive visits from Sherman Alexie (October 13) and Cressida Cowell (October 15). Tickets are $17 each ($14 for Symphony Space members and groups). Visit http://www.symphonyspace.org/genre/family for details.

Symphony Space is located at 2537 Broadway, New York, NY 10025 (Upper West Side, at 95th Street). Individual ticket prices for Just Kidding performances are $17 with discounts available for members and groups. Details about all performances are available at http://www.symphonyspace.org/justkidding. To order Just Kidding tickets, call (212) 864-5400 or email boxoffice(at)symphonyspace(dot)org.

About Symphony Space

New York’s “cultural town square,” Symphony Space traces its beginnings to a free marathon concert, Wall to Wall Bach, held in 1978 and organized by co-founders Isaiah Sheffer and Allan Miller. The music marathon then drew thousands of visitors and has since become one of the organization’s signature events. Today, Symphony Space presents more than 600 events each season, including music, dance, theater, film, and literary readings. Some of its best known programs include Selected Shorts, a reading of short stories by stars of stage and screen, and one of the most popular series on public radio; National Theatre Live, broadcasting the best of British theatre to cinemas around the world; and Just Kidding, one of the most talked about family entertainment series around town. Uptown Showdown has been called “New York’s best comedy series” by New York magazine. The 38th season, running from September 2016 through June 2017, will focus on four thematic projects: Project Americana, The Source Project, Project Broadway, and Fuse Project. For more information and advance tickets, visit http://www.symphonyspace.org.