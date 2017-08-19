CVOA Announces Record Number of VO-Con 2017 Sponsors

This fall, when Vacation Ownership industry decision-makers from across North America join together in Whistler for VO-Con 2017, the Canadian Vacation Ownership Association’s (CVOA) vacation ownership conference, they will gain new perspectives while building valuable connections and learning about innovative trends, products and services.

Unique networking functions, stimulating industry education sessions and unusual key note speakers will be sponsored by a varied array of companies.

“We’ve had an overwhelming response to our unique sponsorship structure. Without the typical ranking level based on contribution, VO-Con has leveled the field and gratefully welcomes the forward-thinking companies who are committed to making this exceptional conference even better,” said Jon Zwickel, President and CEO of CVOA.

The nominal fees and interesting sponsorship opportunities have drawn commitments from a varied group of vacation industry stakeholders. CVOA extends its thanks to these Sponsors for making VO-Con possible: Beaver Boards, Booking.com, Buy a Timeshare.com, CustomerCountTM, Cyria Group, DAE, Diamond Resorts International ®, Eagle Eye Networks, Fiesta Americana, GBG & Associates, Genescy, Intuition, Holiday Systems International, La Tour Hotels and Resorts, NTOA, Newton Group Transfers, Redstamp, Resort Management Services, RTX, SaveOnResorts.com, VacationCondos.com.

With a month remaining before the conference kicks off, there are only three sponsorship slots still available. For more information contact Susan Friedline.

Although VO-Con is uniquely Canadian in its style and predominantly Canadian in membership, there are numerous organizations from other parts of North America and Mexico that are participating in the event. The conference is scheduled from September 12-14 at the Four Seasons Resort & Residences in Whistler, Canada.

About the Canadian Vacation Ownership Association

CVOA is Canada’s only association dedicated to representing the interests of the vacation ownership and resort development industries. Since its founding 1980 (originally as CRDA), the organization has become Canada’s preeminent industry association representing all forms of vacation ownership. CVOA membership is a community of active industry leaders committed to promoting and maintaining a high standard of ethical conduct within the Canadian vacation ownership industry, creating B-2-B and networking opportunities between Members, and educating consumers as to the benefits of vacation ownership. For more information, please visit http://www.CanadianVOA.org VO-Con information about content, registration and sponsorship opportunities can be found on the event website http://www.VOCon.ca.

Contact: Jon Zwickel 604-306-1440

Media: Georgi Bohrod 619-255-1661