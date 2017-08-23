BuildSite Launches Submittal.com to Help Construction Professionals

We sought to deliver something that was intuitive and standards-compliant, so builders can spend less time doing administrative tasks and more time on the job.

BuildSite LLC, a leading resource of product data and software tools for commercial construction, is pleased to announce the launch of Submittal.com (https://submittal.com). It is an easy-to-use online application that streamlines the authoring, sending, and tracking of construction submittals. Submittal.com adds time savings and clear, consistent communications to the paperwork-intensive submittal process. Both general contractors and subcontractors can use it.

“Subs almost always have to create and revise submittal packages before the work starts. And for GC project engineers, reviewing, reconciling, forwarding, and returning submittals make up a big part of their job,” explained BuildSite Founder and President, Ned Trainor. “This is what inspired us to create Submittal.com. We sought to deliver something that was intuitive and standards-compliant, so builders can spend less time doing administrative tasks and more time on the job.”

The initial release of Submittal.com focuses primarily on simplifying the authoring, sending, and accessing of submittals. It will be most useful for subcontractors and others tasked with putting together submittal packages. It includes:



A flexible document management interface to easily gather and organize cut sheets, shop drawings, and other project documents and tie them to MasterFormat® specification sections, in compliance with typical Section 01 33 00 Submittal Procedures.

Annotation tools to highlight and clarify information on submittal PDFs.

A document library, making it easy to find frequently used documents.

A status history to quickly verify when packages were created, sent, and opened.

The ability to send submittals as web pages for easier access, eliminating the risk of bounced emails due to attachment size restrictions.

Instantly downloadable PDF files with automatically generated tables of contents and transmittal information.

Submittal.com is a subscription-based service offering three levels of low-cost monthly plans or pay-as-you-go pricing, and a free 30-day trial. All plans provide the same level of benefits, with pricing levels dependent on number of projects sent per month.

The next release of Submittal.com will add significant functionality to the current version including direct access to BuildSite’s database of over 60,000 documents, assignments and approvals, and other features enhancing the value to GCs, subcontractors, engineers, and architects.

To learn more, access free tutorials, or to sign up for a 30-day free trial subscription to Submittal.com, visit https://submittal.com.

About BuildSite

BuildSite designs and develops software tools for construction professionals. Since 2001, the company has been dedicated to helping talented people be more productive so they can focus on the parts of their job they love to do.

BuildSite’s online database of over 20,000 products from more than 390 manufacturers, along with a Distributor Directory of over 1100 locations, is used by thousands of building professionals worldwide to source product and technical information for commercial construction projects. With Submittal.com, BuildSite provides an easy-to-use tool that brings quality control, consistency and time-savings to the paperwork-intensive construction submittal process.

Visit BuildSite at http://www.buildsite.com. For more information on Submittal.com, visit http://www.submittal.com.