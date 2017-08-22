Swiss Life Immopulse Uses movingimage EVP to Manage Real Estate Videos

Leading global, secure Enterprise Video Platform. movingimage is just the right enterprise video partner for us – they always tailor their platform to the latest state of technology, which provides us with a high level of long-term viability.

movingimage, the leading secure enterprise video platform (EVP) provider, today announced that Swiss Life Immopulse has implemented the secure enterprise video platform (EVP) by movingimage for its real estate videos. The leading Swiss company for real estate brokerage uses this platform to map consistent and secure video workflows.

Swiss Life Immopulse uses property marketing videos to present real estate properties in an appealing and emotionally convincing way, reducing their time on the market. The movingimage EVP enables the company to create consistent, secure, end-to-end workflows, from video production through final viewing.

In addition to the movingimage EVP’s large capacity for integration and comprehensive management functions, its security aspects were the decisive factor in Swiss Life Immopulse’s decision in favor of this solution. For example, the videos are hosted in European data centers that are subject to European data protection regulations. Moreover, the company can also create protected sections for real estate consultants with the help of separate channels. These ensure that each consultant only has access to their own videos.

“Our consultants are excited about this, and our customers have had extremely positive reactions to it as well,” says Philipp Urech, CEO of Swiss Life Immopulse. “These videos allow us to address them on an emotional level and do a perfect job of supporting the customer journey. That has created a true competitive advantage for us,” Urech added. “movingimage is just the right enterprise video partner for us – they always tailor their platform to the latest state of technology, which provides us with a high level of long-term viability.”

About Swiss Life Immopulse

Swiss Life Immopulse is the leading Swiss company for all things related to real estate brokerage. They are real estate experts with years of experience in consultation as well as searching for and selling of property. The company is represented throughout Switzerland with 41 locations and 60 real estate experts, offering tailor-made services via its extensive sales network. Swiss Life Immopulse is part of the Swiss Life Group, a leading European provider of comprehensive pension and financial solutions. Further information: http://immopulse.swisslife.ch/de/

About movingimage

Headquartered in Berlin, Germany and with offices in Tokyo and New York, movingimage is the leading provider of Enterprise Video Platform solutions for companies’ active on an international scale. Their cloud-based SaaS, enterprises can manage all video assets centrally, while customers, partners, and employees can stream them in the best quality anywhere and on any device. The platform integrates seamlessly into existing IT landscapes from CMS to product information management systems, with the highest possible security standards guaranteed. The movingimage customer portfolio includes over 500 companies, including blue chip companies such as Volkswagen, Allianz, and Bayer.

