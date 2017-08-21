Crowley earned its 15th “Best of the Best” Quest for Quality Award from Logistics Management Magazine We are honored to be recognized again as one of the top performing ocean carriers in the world. The Quest for Quality award is indicative of our high performing organization and how well it aligns with customers’ supply chains.

Crowley Maritime Corporation’s liner services group has been honored with its 15th Quest for Quality Award by Logistics Management Magazine (LM), this year in the Ocean Carrier category. In bestowing the award, readers recognized Crowley as a 2017 “Best of the Best” ocean carrier for its high scores across LM’s critical service criteria, which includes on-time performance, value, information technology, customer service, and equipment and operations in the transportation and logistics industry.

To determine the “Best of the Best,” 5,437 qualified LM readers, who are buyers of transportation and third-party services, rated nominees strictly on service quality, making it the only survey of its kind in the market.

“We are honored to be recognized by our customers and by Logistics Management again as one of the top performing ocean carriers in the world,” said Steve Collar, senior vice president and general manager, international services. “The Quest for Quality award is indicative of our high performing organization and how well it aligns with customers’ supply chains.”

Crowley’s complete supply chain management services, including ocean container transportation and global logistics, are designed to deliver cargo of all kinds at strategic times for a diverse customer base.

“Logistics Management readers have stated – without question – that the [carriers selected] have done nothing less than provide world-class service over the last year,” said LM on its website.

For more than three decades, LM’s Quest for Quality Survey has been regarded as the most important measure of customer satisfaction and performance excellence in the transportation and logistics industry. The resulting report is the culmination of a six-month, intensive research project conducted by LM and Peerless Research Group (PRG). Voting for the annual awards is invitation only and allows survey participants to vote on the type of services they use on a regular basis.

Crowley was one of 127 transportation and logistics service providers that received awards from LM for going above and beyond during the past year. A full list of the winners of the 34th Annual Quest for Quality Awards is published online here.

About Crowley Maritime

Jacksonville-based Crowley Holdings Inc., a holding company of the 125-year-old Crowley Maritime Corporation, is a privately held family and employee-owned company. The company provides marine solutions, energy and logistics services in domestic and international markets by means of six operating lines of business: Puerto Rico Liner Services, International Liner Services, Logistics Services, Petroleum Services, Marine Services and Technical Services. Offered within these operating lines of business are: liner container shipping, logistics, contract towing and transportation; ship assist and escort; energy support; salvage and emergency response through its 50 percent ownership in Ardent Global; vessel management; vessel construction and naval architecture through its Jensen Maritime subsidiary; government services, and petroleum and chemical transportation, distribution and sales. Additional information about Crowley, its subsidiaries and business units may be found at http://www.crowley.com.