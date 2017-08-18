YouEarnedIt, a leading HR SaaS company that improves bottom-line performance metrics by enhancing the employee experience, today announced the company has been named as a finalist in the second annual Stevie Awards for Great Employers. YouEarnedIt was named as a finalist in the Employee Engagement Solution category for the product redesign of its employee experience platform.

The Stevie Awards for Great Employers recognize the world’s best employers and the human resources professionals, teams, achievements and HR-related products and suppliers who help to create and drive great places to work. The awards will be announced and presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City on Friday, September 22. All finalists will ultimately be named Gold, Silver or Bronze Stevie Award winners, and the results will be revealed at the ceremony.

“Our platform redesign was a big undertaking for us, not only from a product development standpoint, but also the impact on our user-base as we worked to make our product more seamless and accessible,” said Autumn Manning, co-founder and CEO of YouEarnedIt. “This redesign was crucial in helping us speed up the delivery of planned features that are key to our vision of having the most robust employee experience platform on the market. To receive this recognition from the Stevie Awards is a great confirmation of all the hard work we put in.”

Launched in February 2017, the redesigned YouEarnedIt platform focused on four key components:



Optimization – Continued push for modern design and technical standards including making the product responsive to various screen sizes and increasing performance and speed.

Efficiency – Created a global design language and a reusable component set to speed up future design and development of new features.

Consistency – Completed a full overhaul of the employee-facing user interface of YouEarnedIt on web with multiple user experience improvements. Activities and information that previously took multiple steps to find are now easier to locate.

Structure – Changed the overall navigation within the platform to make key functionality easier to find and use. This in turn establishes a better foundation for additional future product enhancements.

To learn more about YouEarnedIt, visit http://www.youearnedit.com.

Details about the Stevie Awards for Great Employers and the list of 2017 Stevie finalists are available at http://www.StevieAwards.com/HR.

About YouEarnedIt

YouEarnedIt is the employee experience platform powered by the science of motivation and the mission of improving the lives of employees everywhere, one company at a time. Founded in 2013, YouEarnedIt grows company culture and improves bottom-line performance metrics through its robust engagement platform that delivers recognition, rewards, incentives, and team insights. Named to Entrepreneur Magazine’s list of Best Company Cultures in 2017, the Austin-based SaaS company and its technology platform are built on the four pillars of employee experience: connection, meaning, impact and appreciation. To request a demo, visit http://www.youearnedit.com/demo.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.