Surge, LLC, an onshore software consulting firm offering America’s best software engineers, on demand, at an affordable price, announced that for the sixth straight year it has been named to the 36th annual Inc. 5000 list recognizing America’s fastest-growing companies. Surge has now achieved Honor Roll status putting it in the top 10% of an already elite group. Surge ranked #811 on the prestigious list with a staggering growth rate of over 550% over the past three years, while employing more than 275 senior level software professionals in the US and Canada.

This achievement comes on the heels of Surge’s 10-year anniversary celebration in July. Founded in 2007 by CEO Matt MacKay, a former software engineer, he set out to create a different kind of company, a North American software outsourcing firm that would allow clients to quickly and painlessly staff their software projects with onshore talent. “Many companies simply do not have the manpower, equipment or expertise to handle certain projects, and it takes an average of 60-90 days to hire senior onshore software engineers. We engage senior onshore software engineers (as well as UX/UI designers, testers, and project manager’s / scrum masters) with our clients in less than two weeks.” states MacKay.

At Surge, clients have the ability augment existing development teams to meet critical deadlines, fill a position for an obscure tech stack, or staff entire agile project teams, all with a flexible month-to-month contract.

Boasting an impressive client list that includes some of the largest companies and well-known brands in the world such as Under Armour, McKesson, Regeneron, Discovery, Marsh & McLennan, Verizon, and Ralph Lauren, Surge has solidified itself as the top choice in onshore outsourcing.

Surge is an onshore provider of custom web, cloud, mobile, digital, and desktop software development and consulting services to clients in every industry, from hot startups to Fortune 500 companies. Founded in 2007, and listed on the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest growing companies for six straight years, Surge has successfully delivered thousands of software products, apps, and solutions to its clients using a proven agile/scrum development process combined with an elite group of North American software professionals. Simply put, Surge offers America’s best software engineers, on demand, at rates 30-50% less than the competition.