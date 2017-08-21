Cigall Kadoch, PhD Assistant Professor of Pediatric Oncology at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Harvard Medical School and an Institute Member of the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard; Chris Fry

The team at Cell Signaling Technology has arranged for two speakers for this two-part educational webinar, in which attendees will learn about the assembly and topological architecture of mammalian SWI/SNF complexes, cancer-specific complex subunit, and associated protein factor composition. Along with an overview of the development and validation of new high-quality recombinant monoclonal antibodies, participants will learn about the important factors to consider for optimizing different types of target proteins, including histones, transcription factors, and transcription cofactors.

Part one of the webinar will be presented by Dr. Cigall Kadoch, assistant professor of Pediatric Oncology at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Harvard Medical School and an Institute Member of the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard. She will present studies focused on the assembly and topological architecture of mammalian SWI/SNF complexes, cancer-specific complex subunit and associated protein factor composition, and novel approaches toward the identification of small molecule therapeutics for this class of human tumors.

Kadoch earned her undergraduate degree in molecular and cell biology from the University of California, Berkeley, and a doctorate in cancer biology from the Stanford University School of Medicine. she currently serves as an assistant professor of Pediatric Oncology at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Harvard Medical School and an Institute Member of the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard. Kadoch studies chromatin regulation, with strong focus on the structure and function of the mammalian SWI/SNF or BAF family of chromatin remodeling complexes in human cancer.

Part two of the webinar will be presented by Dr. Chris Fry, director of Product Development at Cell Signaling Technology. He will provide an overview of the development and validation of new high quality recombinant rabbit monoclonal antibodies that show improved specificity, sensitivity, and reproducibility in ChIP and ChIP-seq assays.

Fry received a Bachelor of Science in biology from Indiana University-Bloomington; later earning a doctorate in oncology from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he examined the mechanisms of E2F-mediated gene regulation during G1 and S phases of the mammalian cell cycle. He is currently an associate director of product development at Cell Signaling Technology, where he leads two teams, one that focuses on the development of antibodies against protein and non-protein targets involved in epigenetics, and the other that focuses the development of products for chromatin IP.

LabRoots will host the event September 19, 2017, beginning at 10:30 a.m. PDT, 1:30 p.m. EDT. To learn more about this presentation, discover the continuing education credits offered, or to register for free, click here.

About Cell Signaling Technology

Cell Signaling Technology is a private, family-owned company, founded by scientists and dedicated to providing high-quality research tools to the biomedical research community. The company’s employees operate worldwide from its US headquarters in Massachusetts, and offices in the Netherlands, China, and Japan.

About LabRoots

LabRoots is the leading scientific social networking website, which provides daily scientific trending news, as well as produces educational virtual events and webinars, on the latest discoveries and advancements in science. Contributing to the advancement of science through content sharing capabilities, LabRoots is a powerful advocate in amplifying global networks and communities. Founded in 2008, LabRoots emphasizes digital innovation in scientific collaboration and learning, and is a primary source for current scientific news, webinars, virtual conferences, and more. LabRoots has grown into the world’s largest series of virtual events within the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics community.