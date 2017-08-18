Smartsheet Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies

Smartsheet, the world's leading cloud platform for managing and automating collaborative work, today announced it was ranked #1021 in The 2017 Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies in the United States. The company experienced a 425 percent growth over the past three years, with revenue of $64.3 million in 2016.

"It's an honor to be recognized by Inc. as one of the fastest growing companies in America,” said Mark Mader, chief executive officer, Smartsheet. “The increased demand for cloud solutions that help organizations work with greater agility and gain a competitive footing is a key driver behind our sustained growth. We look forward to continuing our momentum into 2018 and helping enterprises around the world realize the transformative power of Smartsheet’s work management platform."

Smartsheet has consistently delivered class-leading software while managing its way through a sustained period of rapid growth. Since 2012, the company has grown from 30 employees to more than 640 and recently closed a $52.1 million Series F funding round to further accelerate adoption of Smartsheet’s work management platform.

This year the company experienced wide public recognition for its continued success. In addition to selection to the Inc. 5000 list, Smartsheet was included in Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 list and named to Forbes' 2017 Cloud 100 list of the world’s top 100 private cloud companies for the second year in a row.

“The Inc. 5000 is the most persuasive evidence I know that the American Dream is still alive,” says Inc. President and Editor-In-Chief Eric Schurenberg. “The founders and CEOs of the Inc. 5000 tell us they think determination, risk taking, and vision were the keys to their success, and I believe them.”

Smartsheet is the world's leading SaaS application for managing and automating collaborative work. Our award-winning solutions deliver value for more than 70,000 brands and millions of information workers across more than 190 countries. Recently named to the Forbes Cloud 100 list of the world's best cloud companies, customers like Netflix, Salesforce, the GSA, Google, and over half of the Fortune 500 use Smartsheet internally, with clients, and partners.

Smartsheet is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington and, as of August 2017, has more than 640 employees in its Bellevue and Boston offices. To learn more, visit http://www.Smartsheet.com.