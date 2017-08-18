“By implementing ActiveProspect’s TrustedForm technology on our platform, LendingTree is able to provide information privacy and security to consumers while offering lenders independent proof of consumer consent.” Sam Mischner, LendingTree

ActiveProspect, a SaaS provider of lead acquisition solutions, is partnering with LendingTree, the nation's leading online loan marketplace, to independently certify its web leads using ActiveProspect’s TrustedForm product.

With federal regulations, such as the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA), companies are increasingly required to document proof of prior express written consent to contact consumers. TrustedForm protects companies from costly violations by providing the highest standard of independent proof of consent available. LendingTree is demonstrating continued corporate leadership by offering the opportunity for its lender network to utilize an independent third party for consumer consent verification and documentation.

“By implementing ActiveProspect’s TrustedForm technology on our platform, LendingTree is able to provide information privacy and security to consumers while offering lenders independent proof of consumer consent,” said Sam Mischner, Head of Sales and Mortgage at LendingTree.

ActiveProspect created the lead certification category with the introduction of TrustedForm in 2010. TrustedForm issues a unique certificate that is stored with the lead record, and includes a video replay of what the consumer sees and how they interact with the web page when they submit a contact form. “TrustedForm has rapidly gained adoption across many industry verticals, so partnering with LendingTree solidifies our position as the leader in this category,” said Steve Rafferty, Founder and CEO of ActiveProspect.

About LendingTree

LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) is the nation's leading online loan marketplace, empowering consumers as they comparison-shop across a full suite of loan and credit-based offerings. LendingTree provides an online marketplace which connects consumers with multiple lenders that compete for their business, as well as an array of online tools and information to help consumers find the best loan. Since inception, LendingTree has facilitated more than 65 million loan requests. LendingTree provides free monthly credit scores through My LendingTree and access to its network of over 500 lenders offering home loans, personal loans, credit cards, student loans, business loans, home equity loans/lines of credit, auto loans and more. LendingTree, LLC is a subsidiary of LendingTree, Inc. For more information go to http://www.lendingtree.com, dial 800-555-TREE, like our Facebook page and/or follow us on Twitter @LendingTree.

About ActiveProspect

ActiveProspect provides proven technology and expertise for lead acquisition success. Whether trying to acquire highly qualified sales leads or opt-in email subscribers, ActiveProspect provides the tools marketers need to succeed. Our products allow marketers to create event-driven lead flows to capture leads from any source, document consent for TCPA/CASL compliance, filter with rules, enhance with external data, and deliver to any system in real-time. Since inception, ActiveProspect has processed over 1 billion Internet leads for leading brands across a wide range of industries. Our TrustedForm lead certification service captures ten billion user events every month across thousands of websites. For more information go to https://activeprospect.com.