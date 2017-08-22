Joni Pilgrim began Backpacks4Kids in 2013. Their commitment to this cause is truly wonderful because it means so much to the students, parents, teachers and administrators.

Nationwide Appraisal Network (NAN), an innovative, women-owned, industry-leading appraisal management company with true national coverage, has announced that the 2017 Backpacks4Kids initiative, has donated 855 backpacks to Title 1 elementary and middle-school students. The backpacks were stuffed to the brim with all the school supplies students need to succeed and delivered August 4 to Southern Oak Elementary, Tarpon Springs Elementary, Sandy Lane Elementary, and Oak Grove Middle School. Also, NAN and partner Usborne Books & More, a Tulsa, Okla.-based book distributor and a division of Educational Development Corporation (EDC), delivered 1,000 children’s books to school libraries and classrooms.

“The generosity of individuals, corporate sponsors, and participants at events have made it possible to ensure that children have the supplies they need to do well at school,” said Joni Pilgrim, Chief Business Development Officer at Nationwide Appraisal Network. “Every year I am gratified to see the generosity and willingness of people and corporations to give back to their communities. Their commitment to this cause is truly wonderful because it means so much to the students, parents, teachers and administrators.”

For the fifth straight year, the NAN team has worked to make the Backpacks4Kids drive successful. They have participated in the charity drive, volunteered to shop for the backpacks and supplies on tax-free days, and helped plan and support fund raising events.

“I am enormously proud of our team, their willingness to give their time and help whenever they are needed has been critical to the success Backpacks4Kids has enjoyed every year,” said Pilgrim. “Our employees have once again done a stellar job and have helped to ensure that students will have the supplies they need to learn and participate in school. We all know how important that is to their success in school and beyond.”

Pilgrim began spearheading the Backpacks4Kids effort in 2013 because she realized that some families did not have the resources to purchase backpacks and school supplies for their children—and she wanted to do something about it. In addition to NAN employees, members of the community and several businesses and civic organizations have generously supported the initiative.

Among this year’s corporate sponsors are The American Legion Post 275 of Dunedin, Fla.; Strawn, Marshall, Cunningham Condon & Sweat, P.A./Certified Public Accountants; Pathway Business Advisors, LLC;Spoor Law Group, P.A.; and Premium Plumbing, LLC; Bayshore Trophies and Awards; American Continuing Education Institute; Lansbrook Golf Club; and ZenfiniTea.

Backpacks4Kids (BP4K, Inc.) is incorporated as a 501(c)(3) and is fully funded by local businesses and community partners. Its mission is to support local Title 1 schools and students by providing backpacks and school supplies to those in need. For more information on how to support Backpacks 4 Kids, email Joni Pilgrim at jpilgrim(at)BP4K(dot)org.

About Nationwide Appraisal Network

Nationwide Appraisal Network (NAN), a women-owned, award-winning appraisal management company, is an industry leader that provides superior customer service, sophisticated, innovative technology, and a talented, experienced professional staff. Clients have come to rely on NAN to produce creative solutions to nagging industry challenges—often building transformative, proprietary solutions. NAN is an early adapter and beta tester of AppraisalQPM (AQPM), a cloud-based business intelligence (BI) reporting and analytics platform that provides quality and performance analytics for optimal AMC and appraiser selection, for every assignment. For more information, visit http://www.Nationwide-Appraisal.com.