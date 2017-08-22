Mindmatrix Partner Relationship Management

Mindmatrix Partner Relationship management software now integrates with Zoho CRM bringing powerful Mindmatrix features to Zoho CRM. This integration offers greater channel partner visibility and makes channel operations and management more efficient. This is done by the use of key metrics, all available in one place. The Zoho integration happens at five levels— lead visibility, lead routing, playbooks, opportunity sync, and partner relationship management .

Mindmatrix PRM software integrates with Zoho on the contacts front, allowing bi-directional synchronization of lead data and opportunities between the two platforms. This bi-directional synchronization with Zoho CRM ensures that any opportunity created in either Zoho or the Mindmatrix Partner Relationship management software will be reflected in either place automatically. This also allows companies to manage and track leads and opportunities flowing in from multiple partner CRMs via Zoho— a single platform.

This integration also allows Mindmatrix PRM software to automatically push any new web leads to Zoho CRM once it reaches a specific, pre-set score/interest level. This ensures only validated leads get pushed to Zoho.

With this integration, channel partners can automatically engage with all leads in Zoho CRM via smart lead nurturing email and SMS campaigns (a key feature of the Mindmatrix Partner Relationship management software), converting all cold leads to warm leads. Users have the ability to automatically execute communication drips based on lead persona (customer, prospect, partner) after the information is synced between the applications.

From the assets perspective, the Mindmatrix-Zoho integration makes all sales assets (created in the Mindmatrix PRM software) available on Zoho. This eliminates the need to navigate back to the sales enablement platform in order to select and use an asset. Users also have the option to create high-impact personalized presentations, proposals, and brochures within Zoho.

This integration also brings playbooks to the Zoho interface providing channel partners with a systematic organization of all the channel marketing and sales assets that they need when interacting with their prospects throughout the buyer's journey.

As a result of this integration, users also get complete insight into online activities performed by leads, right in the Zoho CRM application. They can also generate custom reports from Zoho data using Mindmatrix Partner Relationship management software. At the corporate level, the Mindmatrix-Zoho integration allows companies to create tasks for sales personnel and channel partners based on certain lead/contact activity in Zoho CRM.

For the multi-channel sales model, this enhancement also integrates the operational elements by making the Partner Relationship management software's MDF and lead registration module a part of the Zoho CRM interface.

Harbinder Khera, CEO, Mindmatrix, says, "We believe that if you want to improve your partner engagement levels, you need to make everything easy for your partners–make it easy for them to sell, make it easy for them to reach out to you, make it easy for them to be your brand ambassadors. One way of making it easy for channel partners is by bringing the tools, leads and assets to them. Mindmatrix Partner Relationship management software’s integration with Zoho CRM at local and corporate levels does just that. It makes the opportunities, leads insight, assets, campaigns, etc, available to the channel partners right in their CRM. This will drive greater adoption of the Mindmatrix PRM software among channel partners, as they don't have to shuffle back and forth between their partner portal and CRM. By minimizing their efforts, you get them to engage with you more often. Plus, the two-way integration ensures there's complete transparency between the channel partners and the corporate, enhancing partner relationship management through greater channel visibility, unified partner, lead and opportunity view. Mindmatrix–Zoho integration brings powerful Mindmatrix features to the Zoho platform and offers channel partners the convenience of using the single Zoho CRM to perform all their tasks, thus saving channel partner’s time and helping them respond better to prospect interest."

About MindMatrix

Mindmatrix is the only single, fully integrated platform offering complete sales and marketing enablement for direct and indirect sales. Mindmatrix combines Partner Relationship Management (PRM), Channel Marketing, Asset Management, Sales Enablement, and Marketing Automation for the complete enablement of your sales and marketing teams. This unified platform takes you through every step in the sales process from lead to revenue, enabling your sales channels to sell more, faster.

End-to-end services that make you successful