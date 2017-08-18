Stainless Band releases new article illustrating why the building and construction sector has become one of the main growth markets for stainless steel, which is corrosion resistant, long lasting, aesthetically pleasing, and recyclable.

Read an excerpt of the article below.

"If stainless steel is mentioned in the context of building and construction, invariably it is the “iconic” Chrysler Building in New York that will come up sooner or later. And perhaps with good reason. The roof panels on the building have been around since 1930; they have only been cleaned three times since then, and even today show only limited signs of corrosion.

This perhaps sums up why the building and construction sector has become one of the main growth markets for stainless steel. It is, as again is invariably pointed out, “aesthetically pleasing”, but also corrosion resistant and therefore long lasting, and to top it all, recyclable at the end of its useful life."

Read the full article here: http://www.stainlessband.co.uk/news/item/news/more-to-stainless-steel-than-meets-the-eye