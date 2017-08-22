I'm thrilled to join the team and look forward to working with partners to safeguard their clients' data with Retrospect's data protection solution.

Retrospect®, Inc., makers of award-winning Retrospect Backup & Recovery software, today announced it has named Simon Carr as Regional Sales Manager for United Kingdom and Ireland, effective immediately.

Carr joins Retrospect, Inc. from Mimecast, where he was EMEA Regional Sales Director for iSheriff prior to its acquisition by Mimecast and assisted with the transition. As Regional Sales Manager, Carr will manage the company's growing UK presence and partner community and continue the company's partnership with Beta Distribution, the exclusive distributor for Retrospect software across the UK and Ireland. Carr brings over twenty years of sales experience in the UK and EMEA markets.

Retrospect's trusted data protection suite ensures thousands of businesses around the world can recover quickly from accidents, hardware failure, theft, and disaster. With its complete coverage of Windows, Mac, Linux computers and VMware and Hyper-V virtualization platforms, Retrospect provides holistic protection for any business, with cloud storage support for offsite locations on Amazon S3, Google Cloud Storage, and many other services. Carr will be working closely with partners to extend Retrospect's benefits to their clients and will report to Jean-Christian Dumas, Vice President of Worldwide Sales.

“Businesses across in the United Kingdom and Ireland trust Retrospect to protect their business,” said Simon Carr, Regional Sales Manager for United Kingdom and Ireland. “I'm thrilled to join the team and look forward to working with partners to safeguard their clients' data with Retrospect's data protection solution.”

“With complete protection for physical machines and virtual environments, Retrospect is a great fit for small and medium businesses for their data protection needs”, said Jean-Christian Dumas, Vice President of Worldwide Sales. “Simon will help Retrospect reach even more businesses with his twenty years of industry experience and deep connections in the UK market.”

About Retrospect

Retrospect backup and recovery software provides small and midsize businesses with the reliability, ease of use, power, and flexibility needed to protect critical data on mixed-platform networks. Retrospect offers local and offsite backups, precise point-in-time restores, file-level deduplication, iOS remote management of multiple backup servers, end-user-initiated restores, and industry-leading customer support. With more than two decades of field-tested expertise and millions of users worldwide, Retrospect meets the needs of organizations that require the highest level of recoverability.

About Retrospect, Inc.

Retrospect, Inc. is dedicated to providing reliable backup and recovery tools for professionals and small-to-midsize businesses. For additional information, please visit retrospect.com.

Retrospect is a registered trademark of Retrospect, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their registered holders.