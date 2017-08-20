Best Friend to Your Business "BlueDog is fixing the merchant services industry one best friend at a time."

Inc Magazine has unveiled their 36th annual list of the 5000 fastest growing privately-owned companies in America, and Blue Dog Business services (BlueDog) came in at #514 - just shy of the Inc 500. BlueDog ranked 31st among Florida businesses making the prestigious list.

"I couldn’t be more thrilled than to be included in this elite group of businesses. I have an amazing team dedicated to our mission of being the “Best Friend to Your Business” and that drive has enabled us to grow year-after-year." said Ron Eliot Dichter, President & CEO of BlueDog.

"The Inc. 5000 list stands out where it really counts," says Inc. President and Editor-In-Chief Eric Schurenberg. "It honors real achievement by a founder or a team of them. No one makes the Inc. 5000 without building something great – usually from scratch. That's one of the hardest things to do in business, as every company founder knows. But without it, free enterprise fails."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/inc5000.

About BlueDog:

Founded in 2010 on the idea that Merchant Service Providers can do better, BlueDog's mission was clear: be the Best Friend to Your Business. By emphasizing a customer-first approach, providing unbeatable credit card processing rates, a wide array of flexible payment solutions, and dedicated customer support, BlueDog is fixing the merchant services industry one best friend at a time. For more information, visit: yourbluedog.com

About Inc. Media:

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Winner of the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. For more information, visit: inc.com