We hope that this free devotional will inspire users of the YouVersion Bible app to dig deeper and uncover a new understanding of words we have heard our whole lives.

An inspiring new 7-day devotional, created by the Israel Institute of Biblical Studies, has just launched on the YouVersion Bible App platform.

This devotional, titled “Biblical Hebrew: Words Revealed”, breaks down the original meaning and intention behind seven Biblical words. Understanding the true definition of words such as “Eden”, “Zion”, “Angel”, and “Amen” as well as the names “Adam”, “Isaac”, “Eve”, “Moses”, and “Jesus” will allow readers to experience beloved scriptures in a new way.

The “Biblical Hebrew: Words Revealed” devotional can be accessed inside the Bible App, or on the website here.

“At the Israel Institute of Biblical Studies, we are passionate about helping believers to deepen their passion for and understanding of the Bible by reading it in the original languages,” shares Jonathan Lipnick, Dean of Holy Land Studies. “We hope that this free devotional will inspire users of the YouVersion Bible app to dig deeper and uncover a new understanding of words we have heard our whole lives.”

Israel Institute of Biblical Studies, part of the eTeacher Group, provides live online instruction, flexible hours, accreditation through the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, and the convenience of studying the Bible at a deeply rewarding level from any location.

The YouVersion Bible App is one of the most popular apps in the world, having been installed on over 283,242,000 unique devices to date. Available with more than 1200 Bible translations in over 900 languages, this app can be accessed on virtually any computer, phone or tablet. The Bible app is available free of charge with no advertising or in-app purchasing.

“We were honored to partner with the Bible App for this devotional,” explains Boaz Binnun, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of eTeacher. “Our focus is to provide the academic foundation for anyone who wants to deepen their understanding of scriptures. We hope this devotional inspires readers to dig deeper and find a new passion for their faith through its original language.”

About Jonathan Lipnick:

Jonathan Lipnick is the Dean of the Faculty of Holy Land studies at Israel Institute of Biblical Studies and the author of the course “Exploring the Biblical Land of Israel”. Born and raised in the US, Jonathan became fascinated with biblical history after participating in an archeological dig at Tel Bet Shemesh. An educator and licensed tour guide based in Jerusalem, he has taught courses at the Hebrew University, Shalem College is currently in the process of completing his Ph.D. in Early Christian studies at Harvard University with his research and teachings primarily concerned with the multidisciplinary study of the bible, incorporating insights that relate to history, geography, and philology. To see additional videos of Jonathan explaining word origins, please see the Israel Institute YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQUYAunhrfQ3HUPKhtgfKNw

About Israel Institute of Biblical Studies

The Israel Institute of Biblical Studies aims to make the Bible accessible to people around the world. Through Biblical study and language courses, students connect with teachers in the Holy Land to learn the original languages of the Old and New Testaments. This allows them to interpret the holy texts themselves while discovering the ancient land of the Bible where the stories took place. The Israel Institute of Bible Studies has partnered with the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, the leading academic institute in Israel and one of the leading Biblical research institutes in the world with a long and proud history of scholarly excellence and leadership in Biblical languages and studies. http://IsraelBiblicalStudies.com

About eTeacher

Established in 2000, eTeacher Group creates and operates leading virtual schools throughout the world. eTeacher specializes in large scale operation of online teacher-led classes. We work with leading professionals every step of the way, from recruiting teachers and developing content, to marketing, sales, and operations.