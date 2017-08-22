ThinkRF R5500 with the Keysight 89600 VSA Software “We are proud that ThinkRF is the first company to create a successful link to our 89600 VSA software."

ThinkRF Corp, the leader in software-defined spectrum analysis, today announced that the ThinkRF R5500 analyzer is the first, third-party product to directly connect with the Keysight 89600 VSA software.

The combined solution allows government agencies and aerospace and defense firms to make consistent measurements across signals, deployments and applications. The compact, PC-driven, and remotely deployable ThinkRF R5500 allows users to monitor complex waveforms in more locations, while leveraging Keysight’s 89600 VSA, a comprehensive set of software tools for demodulation and vector signal analysis.

“We are really excited to be working with Keysight and about the benefits our ThinkRF software-defined spectrum analysis solution for 89600 VSA provides to the market,” said Dr. Nikhil Adnani, chief technology officer at ThinkRF. “The combined solution clearly addresses the specific requirements for signals intelligence, wireless intrusion detection and regulatory monitoring by allowing users to get deep and consistent analysis across many different deployment scenarios.”

“Our goal is multi-vendor connectivity—to enable connectivity with 89600 VSA software to more platforms, greatly enhancing our users’ ability to get consistent measurements for more application,” said Charles Plott, marketing and planning manager of Keysight Technologies’ Design Engineer Software organization. “We are proud that ThinkRF is the first company to create a successful link to our 89600 VSA software. Their R5500 analyzer provides our customers with a great platform for remote or distributed deployment for spectrum monitoring and analysis applications.”

The ThinkRF R5500 Real-Time Spectrum Analyzer is built on innovative, highly optimizable, software-defined spectrum analysis technologies. This gives users greater versatility, better performance, and additional capabilities to see the full picture across modern, complex waveforms. Applications such as signals intelligence (SIGINT), technical surveillance counter measures (TSCM), and regulatory monitoring benefit from the cost, size and networkability of the platform. ThinkRF R5500 with 89600 VSA connectivity is available today.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies is a leading technology company that helps its engineering, enterprise and service provider customers optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost. Keysight’s solutions go where the electronic signal goes, from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $2.9B in fiscal year 2016. In April 2017, Keysight acquired Ixia, a leader in network test, visibility, and security. More information is available at http://www.keysight.com.

About ThinkRF

ThinkRF is the leader in software-defined spectrum analysis solutions that monitor, detect and analyze complex waveforms in today’s rapidly evolving wireless landscape. Built on patented technology and quality by design principles, the ThinkRF platform offers greater versatility, better performance and additional capabilities for 5G, monitoring, Signals Intelligence (SIGINT), Technical surveillance counter measures (TSCM), and test and measurement applications. Aerospace and defense companies, spectrum regulators and wireless communications providers use the remotely deployable, PC-driven and easily-upgraded platform to replace traditional lab equipment for wireless spectrum analysis.

For more information, visit http://www.thinkrf.com