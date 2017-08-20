HIPAA Solutions, LC is pleased to announce that the HIPAA ComplyPAK™ Compliance Management System has assisted multiple clients in successfully passing audits such as Office of Civil Rights (OCR), American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Service Organization Control Level 2 (AICPA SOC Level 2), and State Data Use Agreement Audits.

HIPAA Solutions, LC offers nationally recognized expertise in compliance solutions for HIPAA and HITECH. The company has provided the highest quality in cost-effective and reliable solutions for HIPAA compliance including auditing, remediation, training and legal/technical software to automate compliance since 2003.

The HIPAA ComplyPAK™ Compliance Management System is a suite of software tools that addresses compliance on an "Enterprise-Wide" basis. It is customizable and provides a complete set of Privacy and Security software tools and utilities that address critical compliance functions. The hosted, web-based approach for delivery of the application means that it is scalable to meet the needs of most organizations.

ComplyPAK™ includes a complete set of Privacy and Security policies and procedures (controls), which are editable upon demand. Usage of controls by registered users is tracked and ‘Monitoring Reports’ documenting compliance can be produced upon demand, suitable for submission to auditors. The Monitoring Report assists in satisfying OCR requirements of proving distribution and an initial electronic certification of employee usage of controls.

ComplyPAK™ also includes online interactive Privacy and Security training with testing including downloadable eCertifications of training. Training reports tracking user efforts can be produced on demand and are suitable for submission to auditors.

In addition, ComplyPAK™ simplifies compliance with critical Privacy and Security requirements via an online utility that tracks employee usage of PHI creating Minimum Necessary Access and Use polices per employee. These policies assist in preventing breaches of PHI involving impermissible uses and disclosures.

Other utilities include Automated Accounting of Disclosures enabling compliance with this complex area of the regulations through a few clicks of a mouse. This utility creates documentation suitable for submission to patients, and auditors as required.

