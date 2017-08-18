U.S. Lawns Honors Million Dollar Club Members

Ken Hutcheson, President of U.S. Lawns presenting Million Dollar Club awards Rocking the world in their communities. This is the spirit of U.S. Lawns every day.

During the latest year, forty-one locally owned U.S. Lawns franchise businesses achieved this significant company milestone by exceeding the one-million-dollar mark in sales within their market.

It is fitting that the Million Dollar Club honorees were officially recognized at the U.S. Lawns Annual Conference in Williamsburg, VA, where ordinary people made history in the 1700’s when their discussions and choices shaped the American Revolution.

“U.S. Lawns is proud to have these accomplished business owners in our Network,” said U.S. Lawns Vice President Mike Fitzpatrick. “This group of people is very special. You have to re-earn your way into this club every year. The energy and efforts of these local franchise owners and their management teams, along with the relationships they have with built their customers, resulted in tremendous success - reaching the million-dollar mark in sales.”

“We are fortunate,” U.S. Lawns President Ken Hutcheson commented. “Our story and our culture are like nothing else in the industry. It’s what enables us to provide our customers with something nobody else can: the radical connectivity of a national network and the radical personalization of local service.”

“Like this great country we live in,” added Hutcheson, “U.S. Lawns was built on a solid foundation: a diverse group of people with different motives but bound together by a common cause. Changing lives for the better and rocking the world in their communities. This is the spirit of U.S. Lawns every day.”

About U.S. Lawns

Founded in 1986, U.S. Lawns services commercial customers through a nationwide franchise network in over 250 locations, providing professional grade, customized grounds care and snow & ice management services to corporate campuses, retail centers, industrial parks, multi-family residential communities and other commercial customers. For more information, visit http://www.USLawns.com and http://www.USLawnsFranchise.com.