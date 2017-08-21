Great Point Partners (“GPP”) today announced that Softbox Systems (“Softbox”) a GPP II Portfolio company has acquired Tempack Packaging Solutions (“Tempack”) based in Barcelona, Spain. Tempack focuses on the development and manufacturing of packaging solutions for the transportation of high value temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical products. The addition of the Tempack’s operations increases Softbox’s footprint in Europe and Latin America and brings additional packaging solutions for its customers.

Wayne Langlois, President of Softbox, stated, “Softbox will leverage the customer relationships and distribution channels established by Alex Vila and his team at Tempack to expand its operations, offer current and future Softbox products, and provide innovative temperature-controlled packaging products across Europe and the Americas.”

Noah Rhodes, Managing Director at Great Point Partners added, “Global expansion is a key objective of our strategic plan for Softbox and the acquisition of Tempack will allow us to better serve our customers through an expanded presence in both the European and Latin American markets.”

Tempack currently has two offices in Europe (Spain, Germany) and four offices in Latin America. Softbox has offices in the U.K, United States, India, and Singapore. Together both companies will offer greater global coverage while providing existing customers with improved capabilities, production capacity and quality of customer support.

Alex Vila, Tempack CEO, commented, “Tempack can now offer an expanded product portfolio to our customers. Together we will continue to grow and to serve additional markets with the most comprehensive and cost effective cold chain shipping solutions.”

About Great Point Partners

Great Point Partners ("GPP"), founded in 2003 and based in Greenwich, CT, is a leading health care investment firm with approximately $1 billion of equity capital under management and 28 professionals, investing in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe. GPP is currently making new private equity investments from GPP II, which has closed on $215 million. Great Point manages capital in private (GPP I, $156 million and GPP II, $215 million) and public (BioMedical Value Fund, approximately $600 million) equity funds. Great Point Partners has provided growth equity, growth recapitalization, and management buyout financing to more than 100 growing health care companies. The private equity funds invest across all sectors of the health care industry with particular emphasis on biopharmaceutical services and supplies, outsourcing, pharmaceutical infrastructure and information technology enabled businesses. The firm pursues a proactive and proprietary approach to sourcing investments and tuck-in acquisitions for its portfolio companies. Reach Great Point at 203-971-3300 or http://www.gppfunds.com.

About Softbox Systems

Softbox Systems is an award winning temperature control packaging innovator that has been designing and producing high performance passive temperature control packaging solutions for over 20 years. We offer consistent quality to our clients from our strategically located global manufacturing sites throughout Europe, North America, Latin America and Asia Pacific.

We have formed long standing partnerships with the world’s leading biotech, pharmaceutical, clinical research and logistics companies, and apply innovative thinking to overcome the challenges that our clients face in managing the Cold Chain when shipping temperature sensitive clinical trial and commercialised products.

In 2014, Great Point Partners, a leading health care investment firm, recapitalized Softbox to provide growth financing for the Company to continue to execute on its expansion, innovation and global investment strategy to support its clients around the globe.

Softbox - Enabling Cold Chain Packaging Excellence

For more information about Softbox Systems and its innovative packaging, visit http://www.softboxsystems.com