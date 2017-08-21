Mnemosyne Official Movie Poster Years ago I heard a story about scientists who had implanted memories into lab rats, and the idea stuck with me. Years passed and one night I was watching TV and a promo came on for a show about a cult on an island. I thought—I can do something like that.

CATMEDIA, an award winning, woman-owned, Inc. 500 company announces the completion of its first feature film, Mnemosyne (neh-mo-see-nee). Shot on location in the picturesque marshes of coastal Georgia, Mnemosyne is a southern-gothic thriller that delves into the world of a mysterious, sequestered commune on an isolated island off the coast of the southeastern United States. Since shooting in September 2016, Mnemosyne has gone through almost a year of painstaking post-production edits. The film is officially completed and has been submitted to the 2018 Sundance Film Festival for consideration.

CATMEDIA CEO and founder, Catherine Downey is thrilled about the completion of Mnemosyne, a film she executive produced, co-directed, and co-wrote with her son William Warren. This marks the first major step for CATMEDIA’s entertainment division, as the company prepares itself to distribute the film as early as 2018.

In Mnemosyne, the charismatic Pastor leads his devoted followers to believe they are the sole survivors in a post apocalyptic world. However when Pastor’s own daughter falls ill, questions begin to spread among some of his closest followers who then set out to challenge him and the only life they know.

Warren, who co-wrote and directed Mnemosyne, says the story was the culmination of two different ideas he had been working on for some time.

“Years ago I heard a story about scientists who had implanted memories into lab rats, and the idea stuck with me. Years passed and one night I was watching TV and a promo came on for a show about a cult on an island. I thought—I can do something like that." So I opened up my laptop, and about 10 months later I had a very rough, very long play typed out. Little did I know that three months later I would be producing it as a movie.”

Georgia currently ranks #1 in feature film production. As a testament to such a booming film industry, Mnemosyne employed mostly local crew and talent and was shot on location within the surrounding Savannah and Atlanta metropolitan areas.

Mnemosyne features Pretty Little Liars’ Nia Peeples as Claudia, one of the film’s most dynamic characters along with a riveting breakout performance by Dean Kostlich in the role of Pastor.

About CATMEDIA:

CATMEDIA is an award winning, woman owned, Inc. 500 company based out of Atlanta, GA. Just this year, our founder and CEO, Catherine Downey received the distinguished honor of being named Georgia Small Business Person of the Year.