Houston Portfolio Real Estate Showcases One-Of-A-Kind Property

This is the kind of property that comes around once in a lifetime, said Sara St. Marceaux, president of Houston Portfolio Real Estate.

This luxurious 4 bedroom, 5.5 bath home exudes country charm and style with gorgeous custom finishes throughout the property. Adjacent to this stunning home is a charming guesthouse, featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Equestrian lovers will enjoy the A/C feed barn with 3 large stalls, tack room, feed room, and ample storage.

The architect of this home, Jack Preston Wood, carefully chose this location in order to craft a masterpiece that exemplified peaceful southern living and offered unparalleled views of the countryside. This property features a private lake stocked with bass, a private park, pasture for cattle and horses, and is Ag and Timber exempt. Distinctive amenities in the home include an elevator, gourmet kitchen with Viking and Thermador professional appliances, vaulted ceilings, and beadboard. This home is perfect for large family gatherings, peaceful retreats, and life-long memories.

“This is the kind of property that comes around once in a lifetime,” said Sara St. Marceaux, president of Houston Portfolio Real Estate. “It’s absolutely magical, and you get a real sense of home the minute you walk through the door and look out across the lake.” This stunning home is listed for $2.1 million. For more information about the property and Houston Portfolio Real Estate, please visit our website, http://www.portfoliohouston.com.

Houston Portfolio Real Estate by The Loken Group, a team of specialists out of the Keller Williams Realty Signature office, serves real estate buyers, sellers and investors in all 9 counties in the Greater Houston Area. The Loken Group, their parent company, was recently named #3 (Ranked by Number of 2015 Closed Transactions - 938) and #4 (Ranked by 2015 Gross Dollar Volume - $216.65) in the Houston Business Journal’s Top 25 Residential Real Estate Teams; and #12 (Teams by Transaction Sides in 2015 - 992) and #39 (Teams by Sales Volume in 2015 - $215.6 mil) in America by REAL TRENDS (Wall Street Journal) The Thousand in 2016. In addition, they have been named the #1 Best Place to Work in Houston (2015, Houston Business Journal), and #20 out of Houston companies on the Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest Growing Companies. Out of all Keller Williams agents worldwide, The Loken Group was also named #3 in the world for units and #5 in the world for volume based on 2015 closings. For more information about Houston Portfolio Real Estate, please visit our website,

http://www.portfoliohouston.com.