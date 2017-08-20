World renowned actor, Rob Lowe, utilizes his raw talent into insightful nature as the host of the "Success Files" series. With his recognizable voice and charismatic personality, Rob Lowe introduces segments and interesting discussions on a multitude of topics featured on the series. The program highlights some of the pivotal issues influencing modern society today. A recently produced episode focuses on the role of cultural heritage museums and their impact on society.

Culture and heritage are the intangible characteristics of a community. Culture includes the traditions, practices, and beliefs of a community that resonates from one generation to another. Natural calamities and horrific wars lead to the death of thousands of people. For instance, the native Americans before the Spanish invasion had a population of about 20,000 people. After the Spanish invasion, this number slumped to a staggering 2000 people. Culture and heritage are what is left behind when people are long gone. Cultural and heritage museums aim to preserve the history of these lost communities that are part of the collective human race. The episode seeks to discuss the role and impact of cultural museums in contemporary society.

The program aims to discuss how cultural museums are a window into the past, a great source of information for anthropological research, a fruitful place to start when trying to figure out where we came from, and an avenue to learn about the human condition.

