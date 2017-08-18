Atlanta Motorsports Park Breaks Ground On A New Era Of Kart Racing

AMP Breaks Ground for New Kart Racing Center We are very proud of the success that the kart track has seen over the last five years, and we are excited about this next phase in development.

Atlanta Motorsports Park is delighted to announce the official groundbreaking of its new Kart Racing Center which will include a karting clubhouse, viewing deck and entertainment area. A ceremony was held on Saturday, Aug. 5 for members and guests to celebrate the beginning of a new era for the world-class kart track based in Dawsonville, GA.

A premier destination for kart racers, motorsports enthusiast and thrill seekers, AMP Kart Racing’s track is one of the only pro-kart circuits in America built to CIK Level A/F1 Standard. Designed by F1 architect Hermann Tilke, the nearly mile long track features 43 ft of elevation change. The new building, due to open in early 2018, will feature a member’s lounge, entertainment space, kart retail and service center meetings suites for private groups, covered pit lane area, viewing deck and a cafe.

Since opening in 2012, AMP Kart Racing has offered daily public rental karting in a professional fleet of concession karts that can reach speeds over 55 mph. AMP also offers a variety of kart racing competitions, private karting instruction and corporate group options. Unlike any other karting venue in Atlanta, AMP Kart Racing has been a one stop solution for kart racers, offering track membership, kart storage, retail for karts and kart parts and a specialist kart service center.

“We are very proud of the success that the kart track has seen over the last five years, and we are excited about this next phase in development. Our track is already one of a kind, and we want to continue to raise the bar,” Jeremy Porter, CEO of Atlanta Motorsports Park, said. “All of the new additions will be designed to give visitors and kart lovers the ultimate karting experience.”

This fall, AMP Kart Racing is also adding a new fleet of Sodi RT8 Concession Karts powered byGX390 Honda that produces 14 horsepower to their lineup this fall. The new karts have a revised and improved chassis for improved handling, more aerodynamic bodywork, and a wet clutch system that provides smoother power delivery.

Contact: Jan Stockbridge, Head of Marketing, Atlanta Motorsports Park

Telephone: (678) 381-8257. Email: media(at)atlantamotorsportspark(dot)com

Website: http://atlantamotorsportspark.com/contact/