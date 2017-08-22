Logo

HyperGrid, the Enterprise Cloud-as-a-Service leader, is pleased to announce the expansion of its partnerships, customer base and hypervisor support. HyperGrid today revealed its partnership with Westin Building Exchange (WBX), one of the leading colocation, hosting and telecommunications interconnection facilities in the United States as well as news about Tearfund, a UK-based Christian relief and development agency, that recently consolidated its IT infrastructure to a single private cloud platform with HyperCloud, ushering in a $1.3 million dollar savings for the agency. HyperCloud will be on display at VMworld 2017, showcasing HyperCloud’s support for VMware vSphere.

CloudWest™ Powered by HyperGrid

HyperGrid partner, WBX, provides neutral interconnection points to Asian, Canadian, European and American network service providers, carriers, and internet service providers. HyperCloud, the industry’s only, fully on-premises, “pay-as-you-use” Infrastructure-as-a-Service platform will help deploy WBX’s CloudWest™ offering, delivering a true unified cloud service to its customers.

The service empowers WBX to provide the resources developers need on-demand, while remaining in control and avoiding any interruption in innovation. With the underlying infrastructure managed by experts, IT can focus on what matters to the business applications and workloads, optimizing performance to accelerate revenue generating activities.

“Our digitally connected world is currently undergoing a massive sea-change of content, connectivity, capacity and consumption. In order to better address this transformation, the Westin Building Exchange (WBX) is partnering with HyperGrid to deploy our CloudWest™ service offering,” said Michael Boyle, Strategic Planning Director at WBX. “HyperGrid has been a real partner in this process helping us utilize the carrier neutral interconnection points to Asian, European and North American network service providers, carriers, and internet service providers that are moving workloads to the cloud.”

Tearfund Realizes Almost $1.3 Million in Savings

Tearfund was ready to solve several IT issues including slow processing speed, high electricity consumption and IT staff resources when it began its search for an on-premises, cloud-based solution. The company then found HyperGrid. The HyperCloud platform was able to reduce processing time from 12 hours to just 20 minutes and also delivered a $1.3 million dollar savings for the agency.

“As a charity, we often do not get the opportunity to adopt truly world-leading technology, but HyperGrid has given us that opportunity,” said Stuart Hall, Infrastructure Lead at Tearfund. “I have worked in the IT sector for 25 years and this has been the easiest, smoothest project that I have ever managed. We have had fantastic support from HyperGrid throughout the process from the reassurance and the rigorous testing that we completed in the pre-sales period, to first-class support throughout the project, HyperGrid has met absolutely every requirement we set and we couldn’t be happier with the solution.”

HyperCloud Supports VMware vSphere

VMworld is VMware’s premier thought leadership and education destination for cloud infrastructure and digital workspace technology professionals. At the conference, HyperGrid will be hosting technical demos showcasing the simplicity and ease of use of HyperCloud with VMware, along with theater presentations running throughout the day providing overviews of use cases, customer case studies, and joint solutions with key partners.

HyperGrid is an exhibitor level sponsor of VMworld and will be located at booth 218. Meetings with the HyperGrid team may be scheduled here: https://hypergrid.com/vmworld-2017/.

Follow HyperGrid

@hypergrid

@HyperGrid_EMEA

About HyperGrid

HyperGrid is the Enterprise Cloud-as-a-Service leader that simplifies IT by providing a fully featured public cloud service delivered as a full stack appliance in enterprise data centers. HyperGrid’s offering, HyperCloud, offers compute, storage, and networking services, along with an enterprise app store of over 400 application templates for deploying complex enterprise apps on VMs and containers. HyperCloud also supports the management of external public clouds, including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Compute Engine, allowing IT teams to centralize the governance and control of cloud resources enterprise-wide to eliminate Shadow IT proliferation. These capabilities, offered as a fully managed service in an on-prem “pay-as-you-use” pricing model, deliver unmatched simplicity, scale, and economics that accelerates business innovation, growth, and long-term success.

© 2017 HyperGrid. All rights reserved.

Media Contacts:

North America

Joanne Hogue

Smart Connections PR

+1 (410) 658 8246

Joanne@smartconnectionspr(dot)com

Jennifer Gill

HyperGrid

jgill@hypergrid(dot)com

EMEA

Richard Merrin

Spreckley

+44 207388 9988

merrin@spreckley.co(dot)uk