Rob Lowe is a jack of all trades when it comes to acting. Lowe is also exploring the world of educational journalism through being a host of the popular series “Success Files”. The program explores some of the main issues in the social and industrial world. In a recently filmed episode, Rob Lowe introduces a new segment that explores the technology of laser hair removal.

Hair removal is a part of most peoples grooming ritual. Whether it’s trimming, shaving or even waxing, consumers go through some of these procedures on a daily or weekly basis. Laser hair removal has become on of the latest trends in this grooming field. This new technology utilizes laser energy to target hair follicles. However, many who are not familiar with the procedure might have reservations about being shot with a high concentration laser. Many people may also wonder whether the process is painful and whether there are any serious side effects. There are also questions on whether it works for everyone, as well as the cost. This forthcoming episode will answer this and more questions as the show looks into how the technology works and the different types of laser removal products there are on the market.

The “Success Files” series is made for public television, and it uses thoroughly researched content to ensure that it surpasses quality thresholds that are sufficient for national network corporations. It is due to the superior work that the series has many awards to its name. Many PBS Member stations all over the United States receive episodes from the series.