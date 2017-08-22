HC Pacific Receives General Dynamics 2016 Supplier Excellence Award

HC Pacific announced today that it has been recognized for providing quality products and exceptional service to General Dynamics during the 2016 performance period.

General Dynamics issues the Supplier Excellence award annually to recognize suppliers who have achieved superior performance. Each year only six suppliers are recognized.

“We are honored to receive General Dynamics Supplier Excellence Award, especially when judged among many worthy peers,” said HC Pacific’s CEO Andrew Pramschufer. “The recognition underscores the hard work of all our employees who continually strive for superior customer service and flawless fulfillment performance.”

HC Pacific is an aerospace components distributor that offers optimized supply chain solutions servicing aerospace, defense and commercial industries. HC Pacific is a registered small business that is focused on leveraging its strong working capital position to ensure the timely delivery of quality products and services to the needs of customers.