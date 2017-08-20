Lagrange, GA (PRWEB) August 20, 2017
We invite you to enter your new products in the Direct Gardening Association’s Green Thumb Awards™ program, which was created by the Direct Gardening Association (DGA) to recognize outstanding garden products available directly to consumers by mail order and/or via websites.
Each entry must be submitted into one of the three divisions:
1. Seeds, Bulbs and Plants
2. Edible Plants
3. Gardening Tools, Accessories and Aids
Only products sold to the public via a catalog or website are eligible. Each participating company may submit two (2) product entries. Regular, Wholesale, and Allied Members (or non-member companies that would qualify to become a Regular Member) may submit products that have been (or will be) first introduced in their catalogs and/or on their websites after September 16, 2016.
The deadline to submit applications for the Green Thumb Awards is September 16, 2017. More information regarding entry details as well as the award application can be found on the Direct Gardening Association website - http://www.directgardeningassociation.com/green-thumb-awards
Contact:
Ashley Shamp
Program Coordinator
Direct Gardening Association
251 S.L. White Boulevard
Lagrange, GA 30241
ashamp(at)asginfo(dot)net
706-298-0222