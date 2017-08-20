We invite you to enter your new products in the Direct Gardening Association’s Green Thumb Awards™ program, which was created by the Direct Gardening Association (DGA) to recognize outstanding garden products available directly to consumers by mail order and/or via websites.

Each entry must be submitted into one of the three divisions:

1. Seeds, Bulbs and Plants

2. Edible Plants

3. Gardening Tools, Accessories and Aids

Only products sold to the public via a catalog or website are eligible. Each participating company may submit two (2) product entries. Regular, Wholesale, and Allied Members (or non-member companies that would qualify to become a Regular Member) may submit products that have been (or will be) first introduced in their catalogs and/or on their websites after September 16, 2016.

The deadline to submit applications for the Green Thumb Awards is September 16, 2017. More information regarding entry details as well as the award application can be found on the Direct Gardening Association website - http://www.directgardeningassociation.com/green-thumb-awards

Contact:

Ashley Shamp

Program Coordinator

Direct Gardening Association

251 S.L. White Boulevard

Lagrange, GA 30241

ashamp(at)asginfo(dot)net

706-298-0222