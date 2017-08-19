Stepping Stone School Children Safely Observe the Eclipse of the Sun

Stepping Stone School in Austin, Texas, Friday, August 18, 2017 "This is an exciting event the children will remember for years to come. The enthusiasm is building in our classrooms and with our students for this once in a life time event," said Rhonda Paver, MA, owner and executive director of Stepping Stone School.

On Monday, August 21, 2017, all of North America will experience an eclipse of the sun. Anyone within the path of totality can see one of nature’s most awe-inspiring sights–a total solar eclipse. In Texas, we will experience a partial eclipse of the sun.

During the eclipse, our children will stay indoors and all safety precautions will be in place. This is a wonderful learning opportunity for the children and they will be watching the eclipse via NASA’s live stream in each classroom.

Our young astronomers will create a solar eclipse in their classrooms to show how a small celestial body like the moon, can obscure the light from a much larger one, such as the sun. They will recreate this fantastic phenomenon by using a flashlight to represent the sun, a quarter as the moon and their faces as the Earth.

"This is an exciting event the children will remember for years to come. The enthusiasm is building in our classrooms and with our students for this once in a life time event," said Rhonda Paver, MA, owner and executive director of Stepping Stone School.

Below is the link the children will be viewing on Monday.

View NASA Solar Eclipse

