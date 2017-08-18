min is now accepting submissions for its annual Editorial and Design Awards, a program which recognizes excellence in content and design across the magazine media industry. Past winners of this prestigious awards program have included People Magazine, Harper’s Bazaar, Refinery29, Harvard Business Review and other renowned companies.

“I’m truly impressed by the adaptability and creativity of today’s industry professionals,” said Robbie Caploe, Publisher of min. “I’d like to credit the impressive editors and imaginative designers who set the tone for our favorite publications.”

For more information, visit: http://www.minonline.com/go/2017-editorial-and-design-awards/.

Editorial categories include:



Editorial Excellence

Online Coverage of Single Topic

Piece of Custom Content

Single Article

Use of Social Media

Design categories include:



Cover Design

Logo Design/Redesign

Magazine Design

Photography Spread

Website Design

min’s Editorial & Design Awards is open to all publishers of content—magazines, websites, association publications, content marketing publications, social media communities, or digital-only brands. The early deadline to enter is Friday, August 18 with a final deadline of Friday, August 25.

About min:

As magazine media evolves at a breakneck pace, min continues to be a trusted, one-stop resource for the mass-consumer magazine media industry. For more than 70 years, min has been serving its community with unparalleled content, events and awards programs that spotlight successes and innovations within the community and the wonderful teams behind them. For more information, visit http://www.minonline.com.