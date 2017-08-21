TOP Step Consulting Named to 2017 Inc. 5000 List

"We are excited and proud to receive this honor for a third year and to be recognized in one of the most widely respected lists for American businesses,” said Jodi Cicci, President and CEO.

TOP Step Consulting, a leading provider of operations efficiency and productivity consulting to national and global Professional Services organizations, has been named to the 2017 Inc. 5000 list, an exclusive ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. This is the company's third consecutive year to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 with this years rank of #4451.

The Inc. 5000 list honors the accomplishment of company founders and their teams. The list represents the most comprehensive look at the most important segment of the economy - America's independent entrepreneurs. Businesses featured on the list have proven their strategies to be successful, leading to increased growth, revenue and reputation, as well as becoming leaders in their respective industries.

Inc. magazine ranked privately-held companies based on the percentage growth of revenue from 2013 to 2016. Companies must have earned more than $2 million in revenue in 2016.

In addition to revenue growth, the fastest-growing companies on the 5000 list are also ranked by growth within their industry, growth within their location, and top job creators.

“We are excited and proud to receive this honor for a third year and to be recognized in one of the most widely respected lists for American businesses,” said Jodi Cicci, President and CEO. "We have our loyal client base and our very talented team to thank for our incredible growth over the past ten years. This recognition is very gratifying and confirms the value our team delivers to our clients.”

Over the past ten years, TOP Step Consulting has achieved a position of industry leadership. In addition to serving over 300 customers, they have developed strong partner relationships with Professional Services Automation vendors including NetSuite, FinancialForce, and Kimble as well as thought leaders in the professional services industry.

About TOP Step Consulting

TOP Step Consulting improves business efficiency and productivity for Professional Services business operations. They help clients achieve their profitability goals allowing them to focus on building their business. Their team has extensive experience in professional services business operations, professional services automation (PSA), and project management. They have served over 300 organizations across the globe and have been awarded “Best of the Best” by SPI Research and named as one of the fastest-growing private companies by Consulting Magazine and Inc. 5000. To learn how TOP Step Consulting brings operational efficiency to Professional Services visit http://www.topstepconsulting.com.