K’NEX Education® Sets Bring STEAMagination™ To The Classroom

K’NEX Brands, the construction toy company where creativity clicks™ is pleased to add 7 exciting, new sets to its K’NEX Education product line. K’NEX Education Building Sets are ideal for classroom or home use and offer hands-on STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) learning.

K’NEX Education sets teach STEM concepts through problem-solving, discovery, exploratory learning and critical thinking. K’NEX Education’s inquiry-based lessons challenge students as they build, investigate, problem solve, discuss and evaluate scientific and design principles in action. Plus, this week only (August 28, 2017-September 2, 2017) select K’NEX Education sets are buy one, get one 40% off!

The 2017 product line includes:

K’NEX Education: Maker Kit: Basic

The perfect starter kit for the classroom, the Maker Kit: Basic allows students to work together and has a handy storage tub for the over 400 parts and 28 page instruction booklet. Featuring 50 building ideas and a mix of standard and micro parts, this set allows students to explore different scales of models while building enabling them to change or improve their design. Models can be built one at a time. Ages 6+. SRP $39.99. Available now on knex.com and at toy retailers nationwide.

K’NEX Education: Maker Kit: Large

A great way to start your maker space! The Maker Kit: Large enables up to 12 students to work together and has storage dividers for easy selection of parts. Students will understand how structures are made, learn how to change or improve the design of their models, and discover the impact of materials on the robustness of structures. Set also features a 64 page idea book with instructions for 100 models. Models can be built one at a time. Ages 6+. SRP $79.99. Available now on knex.com and at toy retailers nationwide.

K’NEX Education: Maker Kit: Wheels

The K’NEX Education Maker Kit: Wheels includes classic K’NEX rods and connectors, plus lots of wheels and 3 different types of motors—a spring motor, a fly-wheel motor, and a battery powered motor. Wind powered, hand powered, and rubber band powered vehicles can also be created with the set—that’s 6 unique power sources to intrigue and inspire your budding makers! Students will also learn about the impact of their design and choice of motor on speed and performance. Also included with this set is a 24 page instruction booklet that features 11 different builds. Up to 4 models can be built at one time. Ages 8+. SRP $99.99. Available now on knex.com and at toy retailers nationwide.

K’NEX Education: Maker Kit: Simple Machines

Designed to allowed up to 12 students to work together the K’NEX Education Maker Kit: Simple Machines builds 22 different models of real life machines. There are three separate instruction booklets allowing three groups of children to work in teams to design, build, and evaluate their models. Key concepts that can be evaluated with this set are: how levers function, pulley systems, how inclined planes make work easier, how different types of gears are used and the impact of performance. Set also features a handy storage tub with dividers. Up to 4 models can be built at one time. Ages 8+. SRP $99.99. Available now on knex.com and at toy retailers nationwide.

K’NEX Education: STEM Explorations: Gears

A low priced introductory set, STEM Explorations: Gears allows children to explore the concepts associated with Gears. The set builds three different models: Crank Shift, Egg Beater, and Car Window model. Each model has its own experiment worksheet that teach where different types of gears are used, types of gears and their configuration, gear ratios and how they are calculated. Models can be built one at a time. Ages 8+. SRP $14.99. Available now on knex.com and at toy retailers nationwide.

K’NEX Education: STEM Explorations: Levers & Pulleys

The K’NEX Education STEM Explorations: Levers & Pulleys is an introductory set that allows students to explore the concepts of levers and pulleys and their use in a balance, sailboat, and wheelbarrow. Each of the three models has a corresponding experiment worksheet included! Key concepts that will be learned in this set are identifying classes of levers and how they work, understanding key parts of levers, fixed, moveable and combination pulley systems and how they function. Models can be built one at a time. Ages 8+. SRP $14.99. Available now on knex.com and at toy retailers nationwide.

K’NEX Education: STEM Explorations: Vehicles

The K’NEX Education STEM Explorations: Vehicles building set allows students to explore 7 different vehicle builds, and how they are powered differently. Using the included spring motor, students can experiment with energy transfer, velocity and acceleration, and the impact of design on performance. 5 corresponding experiment worksheets are included for students to explore in the classroom. Models can be built one at a time. Ages 8+. SRP $14.99. Available now on knex.com and at toy retailers nationwide.

Popular items carrying forward are:

STEM Explorations: Roller Coaster Building Set

Buckle up and get ready for a fun and educational ride with the STEM Explorations Roller Coaster Building Set from K’NEX Education! This set allows students to build a working roller coaster, plus 2 additional models. Set also features 3 unique experiments-1 for each model that teach about the relationships between time, distance, and speed. Includes 1 battery-powered motor, and over 500 made in the USA K’NEX® rods and connectors. Models can be built one at a time. Requires 2 "AA" batteries (not included). Ages 8+. SRP $39.99. Available now on knex.com and at toy retailers nationwide.

STEM Explorations: Swing Ride Building Set

Students will have fun while learning about how mass affects speed, plus gearing up and down with the STEM Explorations Swing Ride Building Set from K’NEX Education. Build a working swing ride, plus 2 additional models with the included instructions. Set also features 3 fun experiments (one for each model), 1 battery-powered motor, and over 470 made in the USA K’NEX® rods and connectors. Models can be built one at a time. Requires 2 "AA" batteries (not included). Ages 8+. SRP $39.99. Available now on knex.com and at toy retailers nationwide.

K’NEX Education: Robotics Building System

Build, program and control! The K’NEX Education: Robotics Building System comes with over 800 parts, including made-in-the-USA K’NEX® rods and connectors, a Control Box, four motors, an Ultrasonic sensor that generates sounds waves and reads their echoes to detect and measure distance from objects, a color/light sensor that distinguishes between colors and detects light intensities, a simple but precise touch sensor that detects when its front button is pressed or released and is able to count single and multiple presses, and PC compatible software that allows children to build 9 different programmable models, including a bi-ped robot, a line-tracking car and even a plane with working landing gear! Set also comes with 5 progressive lesson plans, a Software User’s Guide and full color building instructions. Control device holds six “AA” batteries (not included). Models can be built one at a time. Ages 10+. SRP $399.99. Available now on knex.com and at toy retailers nationwide.

