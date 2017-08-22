memoryBlue 'Driving real revenue growth for our tech-focused clients while delivering a first-class professional sales experience for our staff is paramount to us,' - Chris Corcoran, CoFounder and Managing Partner of memoryBlue.

memoryBlue today announced that Inc. Magazine ranked the company No. 2,093 on its 36th annual Inc. 5000, an exclusive ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. With three-year revenue growth of 176%, the inside sales consulting firm has made this prestigious list for the fifth straight time. Only 7% of companies that make the list once go on to make it five times, placing memoryBlue in an elite category.

“Driving real revenue growth for our tech-focused clients while delivering a first-class professional sales experience for our staff is paramount to us,” said Chris Corcoran, CoFounder and Managing Partner of memoryBlue. “Becoming a 5-time honoree by Inc. 5000 is a significant tribute to our employees as well as our hugely successful alumni group.”

memoryBlue provides top inside sales talent for high-tech clients to grow their business faster by generating new sales opportunities and scaling existing inside sales teams. The firm’s success can be attributed to a culture that inspires both personal and professional growth, and an expansion strategy designed to establish a local presence in top high-tech markets across the United States. With thriving offices located outside Washington, D.C., as well as in Austin (T.X.) and San Jose (C.A.), memoryBlue is positioned for growth in multiple geographic regions.

The 2017 Inc. 5000, unveiled online at Inc.com, is the most competitive crop in the list’s history. The average company on the list achieved a mind-boggling three-year average growth of 481%. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue is $206 billion, and the companies on the list collectively generated 619,500 jobs over the past three years.

"The Inc. 5000 is the most persuasive evidence I know that the American Dream is still alive,” says Inc. President and Editor-In-Chief Eric Schurenberg. “The founders and CEOs of the Inc. 5000 tell us they think determination, risk taking, and vision were the keys to their success, and I believe them.”

