From the Hornet Spooklight to Camden County’s upside-down bridge to Joplin’s gangster hideout, each town in the Ozarks has a unique and sometimes surreal story worth raising a glass to. It is a history perhaps not found in any textbook, not on any curriculum. There will not be a pop quiz. But it is encoded in the DNA of our communities, our culture. It is part of what makes our hometowns home.

Mother's Brewing Company has brewed a beer with that same DNA. The Great Cobra Scare of ‘53 is an Ozarks style wheat ale with a bite. Refreshing and invigorating, it is as well suited to cobra hunting as it is to lazy afternoons in a hammock. A beer to enjoy when swapping yarns, telling tall tales, and reveling in the stories of your home town. A beer named in celebration of the sometimes surreal lore handed down across generations. A celebration of the people whose spirit and resilience were displayed during the Cobra Scare. Such stories create an exclusivity to region, and they acknowledge that fact by only serving this beer in the Springfield area, and in bottles only within the walls of the brewery itself. With the same intrepid spirit of our forbears some sixty years ago, rise to the occasion: slay one pint. Then slay another five. And let our cities evermore ring with the clamor of life in our Ozarks.

For more information, visit http://www.mothersbrewing.com/blog_posts/the-great-cobra-scare-of-53.

About Mother’s Brewing Company

