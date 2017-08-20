Free People to Open Pop-Up Shop in Santa Monica

On August 25th, Free People will launch their 2nd FP Movement Pop-Up shop located in Santa Monica. The store will exclusively feature items from FP Movement, Beauty & Wellness categories. Weekly event programming will be available in store for customers including wellness workshops and fitness classes led by leaders in the industry.

“With this location, we are aiming to create a space for the wellness community of Santa Monica and Venice. We’ve been working closely with partners from the neighborhood to put together rich programming that brings the community together in the spirit of wellness and natural beauty,” says Julie Verdugo an Associate Director on the Marketing Team.

Free People’s goal with the space is to focus heavily on programming that brings to life the most pressing topics in the wellness, movement and beauty industries in the form of panels, classes, workshops or talks. These events will take place both in the space and outside with weekly focuses including Meditation Mondays, Wellness Wednesday to name a few. Partners include like minded local brands from Maha Rose, Love Yoga, Chalkboard Magazine, Nicole Winhoffer. Content will then be shared across Free People’s digital channels (social + Bldg25) as well as across partner’s digital channels.

“We at Free People, are thrilled to offer our 2nd FP Movement Pop-Up, featuring an edited selection of not only beauty and wellness but movement pieces that highlight a curation of life, further advancing the lifestyle brand. As a brand, we are excited to offer the Los Angeles customer a new space where they can test out and shop cruelty free and non-toxic products from some of the top brands in the industry,” says Jessica Richards Free People’s Senior Beauty Merchant.

The FP Movement Pop Up will have a selection of movement that will take you from working out to casual streetwear highlighting sports bras, leggings, and tanks. A curated selection of Beauty & Wellness items will be available from cruelty free, non-toxic brands such as Lilah B, RMS, The Beauty Chef, Tonik, 8 Greens and more!

The store will be located at 2925 Main Street Santa Monica, California 90405 and will be open every day 10AM-7PM.

Free People is a global lifestyle brand… defined by femininity, creativity, curiosity and adventure, with offerings in unique apparel, intimate wear, shoes and accessories. As an expansion of our lifestyle FP has moved into wellness, fitness, travel and curation of beauty starting from the inside out. The Philadelphia-based retailer is available via our global, UK and China sites, top department and specialty stores, as well as via Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest and Twitter.