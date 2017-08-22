iMazing Mini for Mac: Automatic and Private iPhone Backups

Ultimate Backups of iPhone and iPad iMazing Mini offers Mac users an easy, safe, and efficient way to keep their iOS devices backed up, outside of the cloud and in total privacy.

Independent developer DigiDNA is proud to announce the release and immediate availability of iMazing Mini, their macOS utility that offers automatic wireless backup of iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch devices.

Unlike other iOS backup solutions, iMazing Mini makes "Time Machine" type backups. This means dozens of backups can be stored on the desired hard drive without taking up a massive amount of space for each backup. Much like Time Machine backups for macOS, iMazing Mini only saves the files that have been changed since the last backup. This also means the iOS device can be easily restored to a version from a particular date and time.

"While Apple's iTunes and iCloud Backup are both great ways to securely and safely back up your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch, something has always been missing," says DigiDNA's Gregorio Zanon. "These backups maintain a single image of your devices, and don't let the user choose a specific backup location. If you wanted to keep multiple backups of your iPhone, they would quickly gobble up huge amounts of disk space on your main drive! iMazing Mini keeps your devices backed up without taking up gigabytes of hard drive space for each backup. Plus, it does it all wirelessly in the background."

Features:



Scheduled backups

Incremental backups

Backups can be scheduled for any time or frequency

iOS data wirelessly backed up to the target Mac's hard drive

End-to-end encryption

Users select where the backups are to be saved

Battery health tool

Low battery notification

Advanced information about all iOS devices

Sleep, shutdown or restart iOS devices via Wi-Fi

Absolutely free

Learn more about iMazing Mini:

https://imazing.com/mini

Once installed, iMazing Mini runs upon startup, ensuring it will always be available to automatically backup users' iOS devices, let them know if the battery is running low on a device, and keep them up to date on the health of their device.

iMazing Mini can perform a backup of your iOS device when it is connected to the same Wi-Fi network. iMazing Mini backups are local, to the Mac's hard drive or a user selected external drive.

Users can easily schedule their backups, deciding on the time and frequency of each one. iOS devices can be backed up daily, weekly, or any other timeframe a user prefers. Backups can be set to keep a week's work, a month of work, or more. iMazing Mini will remind users when they're behind schedule, meaning they can always rest easy, knowing their backups are up to date.

While iMazing Mini is designed to be an extension of DigiDNA's popular iMazing app - which offers access to your iOS device's photos, messages, files, other data, and more - it's also a standalone tool that's available with absolutely no strings attached. The company hopes users will love iMazing Mini and will give iMazing a try, but there is no requirement to buy anything, ever.

"iMazing Mini offers Mac users an easy, safe, and efficient way to keep their iOS devices backed up, outside of the cloud and in total privacy", continues Gregorio.

System Requirements:



macOS 10.8 or higher

iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch

iOS 11 and macOS High Sierra ready

109 MB

Pricing and Availability:

iMazing Mini is free and is available for macOS worldwide exclusively through the iMazing website. A Windows version will soon be available.

Download iMazing Mini:

https://imazing.com/mini/download