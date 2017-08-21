Directing Design, Inc. has a solid history of winning performance. To this end, it is exciting to see the launch of a new company. Hutchee, Inc. will focus on bringing Bluetooth products to consumers in a way that is fast, convenient, and affordable.

Bluetooth technology was developed in 1994, and is commonly used to connect two devices without the need for a wire between them. It is useful in a number of applications such as hands-free phone calls, listening to music without the need for a headphone wire, and so on.

Due to the widespread use of smartphones, Directing Design, Inc. believes this is an excellent time to begin marketing Bluetooth devices to consumers. Due to somewhat high barriers to entry, the Bluetooth device market can be challenging. However, utilizing the right strategy, Hutchee, Inc. can successfully enter and capture a significant share of the market.

The intention is not to compete head-to head with some of the major Bluetooth device companies; rather, Directing Design, Inc. has studied the Bluetooth device market and identified some key areas where there is an unfulfilled demand. The two companies can leverage years of knowledge and experience to meet that demand.

Further, because of established expertise in identifying key marketing demographics and effectively targeting them with marketing campaigns, Directing Design, Inc. will successfully establish Hutchee, Inc. as one of the premier providers of Bluetooth devices.

This is an exciting opportunity, and will lead to a long and successful relationship with new and existing clients.

About Directing Design, Inc:

Directing Design, Inc. is an award-winning Internet marketing business. Located in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Specializing in search engine optimization, social media marketing, website and content development, and professional marketing strategies.

For more information about Directing Design, Inc., Hutchee, Inc., or this press release, please contact Michael Hutchinson.