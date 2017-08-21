SWF is looking to continue to find ways to fulfill the high-quality fresh-cut and hardgood supply needs and wants of customers both inside and outside our current Mid-Atlantic Sales territory.

Schaefer Wholesale Florist (http://www.SWFlorist.com) is pleased to announce the availability of FedEx Shipping on orders via http://www.swflorist.com for greater purchasing control and cost savings for B2B customers. Schaefer Wholesale Florist (SWF) will be offering FedEx shipping inside and outside their current Mid-Atlantic delivery area. Shipping costs will be appealing for customers through FedEx ground rates’ attractive pricing, and based on location, next day ground or two-day ground.

The latest offering of FedEx ground shipping is a positive addition to Schaefer Wholesale Florist’s ongoing Ecommerce efforts, which allow clients more flexibility in terms of placing and receiving orders in record time with the added bonus of money saving solutions. In addition, FedEx rates are tier-based on dollars spent, meaning customers can choose more of their favorite florals, bulk cut flowers, and special event supplies and still save while maintaining the fastest deliveries available.

Wholesale level ecommerce buying from Schaefer Wholesale Florist offers expanded convenience and availability for current and new clients in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Vermont, Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. SWF continues its ongoing tradition delivering quality, beauty, freshness, and value to leading florists, designers, event planners, and wholesale merchants with FedEx shipping Monday through Thursday.

“SWF is looking to continue to find ways to fulfill the high-quality fresh-cut and hardgood supply needs and wants of customers both inside and outside our current Mid-Atlantic Sales territory. By expanding our customer reach, it will allow SWF to increase its purchasing power and in turn, offer greater cost savings to our B2B customers.” Don Sprenkle, Business Development, Schaefer Wholesale Florist.

Schaefer understands their clients and customers expect the very best in florals and they aim to deliver exceptional products with outstanding service and expanding customer solutions.

At Schaefer Wholesale Florist, now offering FedEx ground shipping options, the mission is as always, to exceed client expectations by delivering the finest, freshest florals and accessories with incomparable pricing, cost saving shipping solutions, and excellent service.

Bio: Schaefer Wholesale Florist (http://www.SWFlorist.com) began providing stunning fresh cut flowers in 1958 to florists, wedding and floral designers, retail and wholesale merchants, and special events planners. Their business has grown successfully due to guaranteed on-time delivery of premium fresh flowers and foliage to customers throughout the Mid-Atlantic. Today, their service continues to expand with their Canadian Direct Program, the Holland Fresh Cut Direct Program, Quick Buy online ordering, Dutch-Direct Online/Ecommerce Auction and California-Direct Online/Ecommerce Auction as Schaefer Wholesale Florist continues to meet their goal of delivering the freshest fresh cut flowers anywhere.