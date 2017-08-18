Based on our initial trial, we know that automating the pricing process will have measurable results.

PriceAdvantage, a fuel price management software company and division of Skyline Products, announced today that Quarles Petroleum, Inc. has selected PriceAdvantage fuel pricing software to help manage the complexity of pricing fuel across 118 card lock locations and 30 of their dealer sites throughout the mid-Atlantic region.

“In every area of the card-lock business, speed is critical,” shared Chip Stadjuhar, President and CEO of Skyline Products. “Fleet fueling requires high-flow, satellite pumps for quick, convenient fill-ups – and when you are pushing that much fuel, you need to keep a close eye on your margins. PriceAdvantage will help Quarles immediately respond to market fluctuations and manage their volume and margin goals.”

PriceAdvantage allows Quarles to easily aggregate critical pricing data, automate new fuel prices based on established strategies and instantly post those new prices to their POS. Additionally, by automating new price changes that fall within established pricing strategies – the Quarles team can spend more time on specific locations where market volatility could impact margins and volumes.

“Based on our initial trial, we know that automating the pricing process will have measurable results,” shared Steve Fowler, Quarles VP of Sales and Marketing. “PriceAdvantage analytics will provide us the information we need over an extended period of time to make better decisions on our pricing strategy. The program is very intuitive to use and they have an excellent team to assist in getting the process in place. We can easily see pricing trends next to our daily fuel costs – allowing us to make faster, more informed pricing decisions.”

Quarles selected the PriceAdvantage SaaS solution to leverage the benefits of a cloud service model including the low upfront cost, ease of implementation, and the maintenance and infrastructure cost benefits. The deal also boasts the newest PriceAdvantage point-of-sale integration with OPW.

About PriceAdvantage

PriceAdvantage creates Software to Fuel Your Pricing StrategyTM. Our easy-to-use, highly configurable, patented solution allows fuel marketers to execute their unique fuel pricing strategy faster and more accurately by reducing manual processes and human errors. PriceAdvantage enables customers to make rapid, informed fuel pricing decisions based on their unique business rules, then automatically post new prices to their POS systems, fuel pumps and price signs, and then receive price change confirmation – all in just minutes. PriceAdvantage is singularly focused on fuel pricing software and is a division of a privately held U.S. company, Skyline Products, which produces software solutions and thousands of American-made electronic price and transportation signs annually. Learn more at http://www.PriceAdvantage.com.

About Quarles Petroleum, Inc.

Quarles Petroleum Incorporated has been serving residential and commercial customers throughout the Mid-Atlantic region since 1940. Major product lines include unattended fleet fuel sites, dealer group, residential propane and heating oil, commercial delivered fuels and lubricants. With corporate offices in historic downtown Fredericksburg, Virginia and seven division offices throughout the state, Quarles provides superior customer service and competitive prices to communities in Virginia, North Carolina, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and West Virginia. For more information about Quarles, visit http://www.quarlesinc.com.