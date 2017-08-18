(PRWEB) August 18, 2017
The 2018 edition of Best Lawyers in America lists 30 Texas attorneys with international law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP. For the 11th consecutive year, Greenberg Traurig is recognized for having more attorneys listed in the guide than any other law firm. The 2018 edition of Best Lawyers in America lists more than 360 Greenberg Traurig attorneys nationwide and 26 of the firm’s attorneys as “Lawyers of the Year” in their respective practices and markets.
According to its website, Best Lawyers in America was compiled based on peer reviews provided by leading attorneys throughout the country within the same geographical area and legal practice area as the nominees.
The Greenberg Traurig Texas attorneys listed in the 2018 edition include:
- Douglas C. Atnipp, Natural Resources Law, Oil & Gas Law, Houston
- Thomas J. Bond, Administrative/Regulatory Law, Government Relations Practice, Insurance Law, Austin
- Francis R. Bradley III, Banking & Finance Law, Houston
- Nan B. Braley, Banking & Finance Law, Dallas
- Kristen T. Burke, Immigration Law, Houston
- Michael L. Burnett, Construction Law, Houston
- Mark Chretien, Patent Law, Houston
- Joseph F. Coniglio, Health Care Law, Dallas
- Jordan W. Cowman, Employment Law – Management, Litigation – Labor & Employment, Dallas
- Mark G. Davis, Litigation – Patent, Austin/Washington, D.C.
- Karl G. Dial, Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Banking and Finance, Litigation – Intellectual Property, Litigation – Securities, Dallas
- Kyle K. Fox, Mergers and Acquisitions Law/Corporate Law, Austin
- Shari L. Heyen, Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law, Litigation - Bankruptcy, Houston
- Kevin S. Kudlac, Copyright Law, Litigation – Intellectual Property, Litigation – Patent, Patent Law, Trademark Law, Austin
- Christopher M. LaVigne, Commercial Litigation, Dallas
- James R. Leahy, Energy Law – Litigation, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants, Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs, Houston
- Mary-Olga Lovett, Commercial Litigation, Houston
- Michael L. Malone, Health Care Law, Dallas
- Demetrius G. McDaniel, Government Relations Practice, Austin
- Sean McKenna, Litigation – Health Care, Dallas
- J. Kent Newsome, Real Estate Law, Houston
- David A. Oliver, Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Defendants, Houston
- Tina M. Ross, Real Estate Law, Dallas
- Barry R. Senterfitt, Insurance Law, Reinsurance Law, Austin
- J. Scott Sheehan, Financial Services Regulation Law, Litigation – Banking & Finance, Houston
- Ben D. Tobor, Copyright Law, Patent Law, Trademark Law, Houston
- Rene A. Treviño, Patent Law, Houston
- Labry Welty, Tax Law, Dallas
- Thomas L. Woodman, Insurance Law, Dallas
- Wayne A. Yaffee, Banking and Finance Law, Real Estate Law, Houston
About Greenberg Traurig, LLP – Texas
Greenberg Traurig has more than 125 attorneys in Texas, serving clients from offices in Austin, Dallas and Houston.
About Greenberg Traurig, LLP
Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GTLaw) has more than 2,000 attorneys in 38 offices in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East and is celebrating its 50th anniversary. One firm worldwide, GTLaw has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, was named the largest firm in the U.S. by Law360 in 2017, and among the Top 20 on the 2016 Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law