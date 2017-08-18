The 2018 edition of Best Lawyers in America lists 30 Texas attorneys with international law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP. For the 11th consecutive year, Greenberg Traurig is recognized for having more attorneys listed in the guide than any other law firm. The 2018 edition of Best Lawyers in America lists more than 360 Greenberg Traurig attorneys nationwide and 26 of the firm’s attorneys as “Lawyers of the Year” in their respective practices and markets.

According to its website, Best Lawyers in America was compiled based on peer reviews provided by leading attorneys throughout the country within the same geographical area and legal practice area as the nominees.

The Greenberg Traurig Texas attorneys listed in the 2018 edition include:



Douglas C. Atnipp, Natural Resources Law, Oil & Gas Law, Houston

Thomas J. Bond, Administrative/Regulatory Law, Government Relations Practice, Insurance Law, Austin

Francis R. Bradley III, Banking & Finance Law, Houston

Nan B. Braley, Banking & Finance Law, Dallas

Kristen T. Burke, Immigration Law, Houston

Michael L. Burnett, Construction Law, Houston

Mark Chretien, Patent Law, Houston

Joseph F. Coniglio, Health Care Law, Dallas

Jordan W. Cowman, Employment Law – Management, Litigation – Labor & Employment, Dallas

Mark G. Davis, Litigation – Patent, Austin/Washington, D.C.

Karl G. Dial, Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Banking and Finance, Litigation – Intellectual Property, Litigation – Securities, Dallas

Kyle K. Fox, Mergers and Acquisitions Law/Corporate Law, Austin

Shari L. Heyen, Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law, Litigation - Bankruptcy, Houston

Kevin S. Kudlac, Copyright Law, Litigation – Intellectual Property, Litigation – Patent, Patent Law, Trademark Law, Austin

Christopher M. LaVigne, Commercial Litigation, Dallas

James R. Leahy, Energy Law – Litigation, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants, Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs, Houston

Mary-Olga Lovett, Commercial Litigation, Houston

Michael L. Malone, Health Care Law, Dallas

Demetrius G. McDaniel, Government Relations Practice, Austin

Sean McKenna, Litigation – Health Care, Dallas

J. Kent Newsome, Real Estate Law, Houston

David A. Oliver, Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Defendants, Houston

Tina M. Ross, Real Estate Law, Dallas

Barry R. Senterfitt, Insurance Law, Reinsurance Law, Austin

J. Scott Sheehan, Financial Services Regulation Law, Litigation – Banking & Finance, Houston

Ben D. Tobor, Copyright Law, Patent Law, Trademark Law, Houston

Rene A. Treviño, Patent Law, Houston

Labry Welty, Tax Law, Dallas

Thomas L. Woodman, Insurance Law, Dallas

Wayne A. Yaffee, Banking and Finance Law, Real Estate Law, Houston

