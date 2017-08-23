Special Event Vehicles Continues to Add Horsepower to Design Team

Neil Rotroff, Industrial Designer We've all heard the myth about ad guys who can tell the story, 'sketch-it-on-a-napkin', and close the deal. Here he is.

Award-winning Industrial Designer Neil Rotroff has joined the product design team at Special Event Vehicles in Winston Salem, NC. As Director of Design Strategy, Neil will create and capture unique creative concepts for SPEVCO's family of agency and brand partners as they build custom vehicles in national and international marketing campaigns.

"We've all heard the myth about ad guys who can tell the story, 'sketch-it-on-a-napkin', and close the deal. We know how rare it is to find someone in the Marketing industry who combines industrial engineering skills, brand-messaging chops AND an ultra-high level of artistic design flair. It's very tough. When I took Neil to lunch with a group of Fortune 500 marketing executives and he started talking and sketching and bringing some live-event concepts to life right there at the table - everyone was all smiles. He's a home-run addition to the team and clients love him." Travis LeFever, Director of Marketing.

With a history of unique ideas and next-generation thinking, Neil offers SPEVCO's client base a significant competitive advantage over competition. The storytelling process dovetails with creative Design-Build for each special event vehicle and the end results are out of this world.

Special Event Vehicles designs, builds, and operates custom Marketing Roadshow equipment and events and large emergency response and disaster mitigation vehicles. Since 1973, the talented technicians at SPEVCO have been mildly obsessed with building fantastic machines for the entertainment, consumer marketing, industrial, and medical markets. For more information click here - http://www.spevco.com.