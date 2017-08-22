BlueSky Medical Staffing Software We believe anything that speeds up our clients' workflow will help them increase market share.

With over 20 years of industry experience, BlueSky Medical Staffing Software credits its success to being healthcare-centric and updating its products based on the rolling changes in the healthcare staffing industry. As the world gets busier, saving time becomes a key factor in medical staffing and BlueSky is continuously finding ways to help agencies and hospitals automate their staffing process. Enter the newest upgrade to BlueSky Medical Staffing Software, Version 5.8, featuring seamless automation between Microsoft’s Outlook and the BlueSky System.

As part of the new Version 5.8, BlueSky’s Outlook integration features functionality that will automatically push emails from Outlook into folders in the BlueSky Staffing platform without the user having to click a single button manually. This new addition effectively saves hundreds of hours of work for those in the healthcare staffing industry by eliminating separate folders or email logs that have historically had to be maintained.

BlueSky President Tim Teague said, “As a market leader, we realize that we need to be responsive to new technologies and look for technologies that can potentially sync into the BlueSky application. We believe anything that speeds our clients’ workflow will help them increase market share.”

For those users who do not wish to have every email integrating into the BlueSky system, the new functionality allows for customization to specify which emails will and will not filter – as well as options to log individual emails on a case by case basis.

BlueSky Medical Staffing Software's Version 5.8 will roll out on August 28th. New clients may take advantage of reduced fees through the first two months after the product launch. (September-October) To take advantage of this reduced offer window, and to experience this innovative new version, please contact Polina Sologub at 615-349-1985 ext. 714. New clients may also take advantage of this special by requesting a demo via http://www.whatisbluesky.com.

About BlueSky

BlueSky Medical Staffing Software is a vendor-neutral, cloud based, workforce management platform built specifically around the unique nuance of what healthcare staffing agencies, hospitals, health systems, and managed service providers require. BlueSky integrates full VMS/MSP capabilities to allow you to more effectively manage your float pool, and have an open view into the marketplace for contingent labor.

To learn more about the latest version of BlueSky or to set up a demo of the software, visit http://www.whatisbluesky.com.

###