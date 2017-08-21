Wine Market Council's Rosé Wine Consumer Survey 2017 "This Wine Market Council survey looks at the subject of rosé from the consumer's point of view, providing members with more insight into the experiences, motivations and preferences of rosé drinkers,” said Danny Brager.

Wine Market Council announced today it has completed its Rosé Wine Consumer Survey, a survey that was conducted to get a closer look at the consumption habits of rosé drinkers.

“Nielsen data shows that rosé has grown 57% in sales dollars over the 52 weeks ending June 17, 2017, outpacing the overall wine category which is growing at 3% annually,” said Danny Brager, Senior Vice President of the Beverage Alcohol Practice Area at Nielsen and Chair of Wine Market Council’s Research Committee. “This Wine Market Council survey looks at the subject of rosé from the consumer's point of view, providing members with more insight into the experiences, motivations and preferences of rosé drinkers.”

The survey was conducted among respondents sourced from Survey Sample International (SSI). The study polled 838 U.S. adults over the age of 21 who drink wine at least once a week and drink rosé at least occasionally.

The report on the survey is available to Wine Market Council members. However, several key findings from the survey include the consistency of consumer consumption, as well as wines consumers say they would substitute for rosé.

Some 60% of those respondents indicated they drink rosé consistently throughout the year, while 23% of them reported they drink rosé much more during the warmer months of the year. Only 12% of the respondents said they drink rosé infrequently, including every few months or several times a year.

Wine Market Council also found that when respondents were asked what wine they would substitute for rosé if they were in the mood for rosé but it wasn't available, survey participants most often said they would choose Moscato/Muscat (38%), Chardonnay (36%) or Pinot Grigio/Gris (32%). Three in ten or fewer would choose a red blend (31%), Riesling (29%), White Blends (29%), Pinot Noir (28%), Champagne/sparking (28%), Sauvignon/Fumé Blanc (21%), or Gewurztraminer (10%).

The complete 2017 Rosé Wine Consumer Survey and all resulting data are now available to Wine Market Council members.

