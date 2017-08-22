"We are excited about this team of professionals joining BlumShapiro. Their skills and expertise further increase our capabilities to service our clients," said Joseph A. Kask, chief executive officer of BlumShapiro.

BlumShapiro, the largest regional business advisory firm based in New England with offices in Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island, today announced the appointment of four new employees.

William Tarzia, Carol Seto and Keith Shaffer join BlumShapiro in the firm’s Newton, MA office. Michael Barrows joins the firm in the Cranston, RI office. All four come to BlumShapiro from Grant Thornton LLP.

“We are excited about this team of professionals joining our Massachusetts and Rhode Island offices. Collectively, their skills and deep expertise in the areas of tax and transactional services further increase our capabilities to serve our clients and assist with the tremendous growth we are experiencing in both markets,” said Joseph A. Kask, chief executive officer of BlumShapiro.

Tarzia joins BlumShapiro as an Audit Partner. He has 20 years of experience in public accounting working with public and private entities. He most recently served as Partner, Audit Services Practice at Grant Thornton. Tarzia has extensive experience in the manufacturing, technology, medical devices and software industries. He is a member of the Massachusetts Society of Certified Public Accountants and American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. In 2008, Tarzia received the Worcester Business Journal’s “40 Under Forty” list, which recognized professionals at the “top of their game.” Tarzia received his Bachelor of Science from Bentley College.

Seto joins BlumShapiro as a Tax Director. She has more than 23 years of accounting experience, including the last five years as a Tax Director in Grant Thornton’s Private Wealth Services practice. Throughout her public accounting career, Seto has managed the tax consulting and compliance services of clients in various industries including professional services, construction and real estate development, residential and commercial real estate investment joint ventures, financial services and high net-worth individuals. Seto is licensed as a CPA and is a member of the AICPA and the Massachusetts Society of CPAs. Seto received her Bachelor of Science from Northeastern University and her Master of Science in Taxation from Georgetown University.

Shaffer also joins BlumShapiro as a Tax Director. He has more than 30 years of experience and most recently worked for Grant Thornton as a Managing Director of their M&A Tax Services in the Boston office. Prior to Grant Thornton, he was a Tax Partner at a Big 4 firm. Shaffer has experience in corporate taxation and reviewing the tax postures of large multinational companies and then implementing high value tax planning strategies that have a positive impact on the effective tax rate, cash flow management and shareholder value. Shaffer is experienced in business acquisitions, divestitures, reorganizations and due diligence tax issues, as well as income tax accounting. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and Massachusetts Society of Certified Public Accountants. Shaffer earned his Bachelor of Science in Accountancy from Northern Illinois University.

Barrows joins BlumShapiro as an Audit Manager. He most recently worked in the same capacity at Grant Thornton. Prior to that, he held the position of Assurance Associate at CCR LLP and Financial Service Representative at Southbridge Savings Bank. Barrows received his Bachelor of Science in Accounting from UMass Amherst and his Master of Science in Accounting from Bryant University.

BlumShapiro is the largest regional business advisory firm based in New England, with offices in Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island. The firm, with over 450 professionals and staff, offers a diversity of services which includes auditing, accounting, tax and business advisory services. In addition, BlumShapiro provides a variety of specialized consulting services such as succession and estate planning, business technology services, employee benefit plan audits and litigation support and valuation. The firm serves a wide range of privately held companies, government and non-profit organizations and provides non-audit services for publicly traded companies.

