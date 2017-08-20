William Mattar Welcomes Attorney Danielle Bruno

William Mattar law offices is pleased to welcome Danielle Bruno, Esq. to the attorney staff at their principal office in Williamsville, NY. Bruno is originally from Grand Island, NY where she earned her BA from University at Buffalo, during which time her internships internships included the Niagara Falls Police Department and the Erie County District Attorney’s office.

Danielle went on to earn her Juris Doctor from Florida Coastal in Jacksonville, Florida, where she was a Dean’s Scholar, editor on the Law Review, and completed internships with the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida and the Jacksonville Human Rights Commission. Danielle also attended the University at Buffalo’s Law School where she interned at the Assigned Counsel Program of Buffalo and the Criminal Law Practicum.

Admitted to practice in New York, Danielle spent some time with Neighborhood Legal Services (“NLS”) before joining the William Mattar team. While at NLS, Danielle frequently appeared in Niagara County courts where she represented tenants facing eviction. She is passionate about helping people and making a difference within the community.

About William Mattar, P.C.

